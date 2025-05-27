Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Misses Start of OTAs: Report
Quarterback Kirk Cousins received most of the initial attention for not appearing at Atlanta Falcons offseason workouts Tuesday. But he arguably wasn't the most notable absence.
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who the team is fully counting on as a starter this fall, wasn't at the team's facility when the Falcons began voluntary offseason workouts Tuesday.
"No QB Kirk Cousins nor TE Kyle Pitts at the first OTA, per Ken Suguira," tweeted The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter.
The Falcons have yet to publicly address Pitts' absence. Atlantafalcons.com's Terrin Waack simply included Pitts on a list of players who missed the team's open practice Tuesday.
Pitts has grown into a polarizing player for the Falcons the past few seasons. While he became the first tight end in decades to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie with 1,026 receiving yards during 2021, he hasn't come close to that mark since then.
Last season, Pitts had 47 catches for 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
While appearing on The 33rd Team podcast during Memorial Day weekend, Falcons offensive coordinator addressed his expectations for Pitts in 2025.
"He's in year two of the system, and I think the thing we've always talked about with Kyle is just play fast," Robinson said on Monday. "No matter what, play fast, take the thinking out involved with it. That's more of what we're looking for from Kyle is just that next level of that understanding of the offense."
Pitts is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Therefore, it's not a stretch to say this is his last chance to live up to his lofty draft expectations, which led to the Falcons making him the highest selected tight end in NFL history.
Atlanta picked Pitts at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
It's important to note that this week's workouts are voluntary for Atlanta. Still, the unofficial start to Pitts' fifth NFL season isn't off to the best start with an absence.
Pitts' four touchdowns last season were a new career best. But he posted more than 70 receiving yards just twice in 2024. Pitts hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 17 of 2021.