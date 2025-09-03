Falcons Expect TE Kyle Pitts to Organically Produce With QB Michael Penix Jr.
After an offseason filled with quite a bit of trade speculation, tight end Kyle Pitts is set to enter a pivotal fifth season with the Atlanta Falcons. If Pitts is going to have a future with the organization, it's now or never.
But if it's "now" for the tight end, it sounds like it's going to have to occur organically.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris addressed Pitts' role this season along with the team's other offensive playmakers in front of reporters Wednesday. While Pitts is going to be a focal point, Morris' answer made it seem as though the Falcons aren't going to go out of their way to feed the tight end the ball.
"I just mentioned all the guys when you’re talking about what gives our offense a lot of success, and Kyle Pitts is definitely one of those guys that you could mention," Morris said. "You guys have got the exposure of being able to see him have some success this offseason, to be able to have some success at the end of last season with Mike and now get a chance to go watch those guys do it.
"You want to just let them happen because it's got to be the hot man, and usually, like it happens in games, sometimes it's Drake [London], sometimes it's Kyle [Pitts], sometimes it's Bijan [Robinson], sometimes it's Tyler [Allgeier], whatever the case may be, Ray-Ray [McCloud III].
"But, I just think you've got to – sometimes you get the hot man and you just kind of go and let those guys kind of play. When you've got it rolling that way, I think it makes it a little bit unpredictable for the other defense, and that's what helps us.”
Pitts was the "hot man" for the Falcons most of his rookie season in 2021. The tight end set rookie records for his position with 68 catches and 1,026 receiving yards.
During that season, Pitts had about 250 more yards than any other Falcons pass-catcher.
But poor quarterback play and injuries have derailed Pitts' development the past three seasons. He didn't eclipse the 667-yard mark in any of the last three campaigns.
Last season, Pitts had 47 catches for 602 yards with four touchdowns.
Since the tight end's rookie season, the Falcons have added Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Pitts could be the team's fourth offensive option this fall.
Offenses don't typically design game plans with the team's No. 4 offensive option as a focal point.
The good news about that is opposing defenses won't make stopping Pitts their top priority. That could lead to favorable matchups for the tight end.
But if Pitts doesn't get "hot" at some point during 2025, he might not get the volume to produce the statistics needed to stay in Atlanta or land a sizable contract extension this offseason.