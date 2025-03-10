New Potential Defensive Line Additions Emerge for Falcons in NFL Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons have been quiet in the first few hours of the NFL's legal tampering period. That's disappointing on some level because other teams are making free agent signings.
But while making those signings, other teams are also releasing overpriced veterans that could turn into bargains in the free agent market. Two players released Monday were defensive linemen that could potentially be Falcons targets this spring.
The Pittsburgh Steelers cut veteran Larry Ogunjobi while the Detroit Lions released edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.
Both players are on the wrong side of 30. But on more affordable deals, either veteran could be a fit in Atlanta.
Ogunjobi has made the rounds in the AFC North, playing for the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers during his career. He had 41 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in 2024.
Adding Ogunjobi could begin to replace Grady Jarrett, who the Falcons lost with their own salary-cap savings release on March 10.
Ogunjobi peaked in 2021 with seven sacks for the Bengals. He's averaged two sacks per season over the last three years with the Steelers.
Smith is two years older than Ogunjobi but has experienced a more accomplished NFL career. He'd also arguably fill an even more pressing need along the edge.
Smith posted double-digit sack seasons in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In all three campaigns, he made the Pro Bowl.
Last season, he registered nine sacks with the Browns and Lions. Smith also had nine tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in 17 games.
The Lions acquired Smith at the NFL trade deadline for two draft picks. But Detroit elected to take the $5.7 million in cap space to release Smith rather than keep him for 2025.
The Falcons are likely to add defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. They may even target an edge rusher at No. 15 overall in the first round.
But ideally, the Falcons will add young talent through the draft and a veteran presence to their defensive line this offseason. Preferably, the Falcons will acquire both along the edge and the middle of their defensive line.
Since they both figure to be bargains, perhaps the Falcons could target both Ogunjobi and Smith. But targeting one or the other will fulfill a defensive need and leave Atlanta salary cap room for other potential signings.