Leonard Floyd Could Be Atlanta Falcons' Free Agent Bargain
In signing Leonard Floyd, the Atlanta Falcons took a small step in addressing the eternal pass rush issues. He's bringing more than his ability to disrupt the quarterback though, he's a veteran with extensive playoff experience.
Reverse Aging
Floyd’s 33rd birthday on September 8th coincides with the start of the 2025 season. While it seems only kickers, quarterbacks and offensive linemen see relatively-little drop-off in their play on the wrong side of 30, Floyd continues to go strong. The UGA product keeps himself in shape, hovering around the 240–250-pound zone.
Taking care of his body has paid dividends for Floyd in not just production but availability. In the last seven seasons, Floyd only missed one game. Moreover, up until the last two seasons, operating as a situational pass rusher, he played 56 percent of the snaps.
There’s still plenty of tread on the tire for a player who has 8.5 or more sacks each of the last five seasons.
Mental Approach
The Falcons signed Floyd to a one-year, $10-million deal. He’s reached the stage of his career where one-year-mercenary deals are how he’s going to stay in the league. That tact works for him. If the lure of retirement becomes too strong, he can easily walk away and enjoy his career earnings and never work again.
Basically he doesn't need to play, he wants to. With no long-term deal in the offing, coming back to Georgia and playing in front of the home crowd goes a long way in regards to motivation.
Mentorship
At this point in Floyd's NFL journey, his place and importance on the Falcons becomes two-fold. First, he will perennially look to nail down a minimum of eight sacks and one forced fumble.
Most importantly, he will serve as mentor with a championship pedigree to the younger pass rushers. Chances still remain good that Atlanta will bring in an edge rusher during the draft, although it doesn't need to be in the first round.
That opens the door to a myriad of possibilities. Names like Jack Sawyer from Ohio State and Ole Miss's Princely Umanmielen jump to mind in the second.
Arnold Ebiketie and Deangelo Malone are 26 and 25 respectively. They’re in the last year of their contracts and would like nothing more than to learn from Floyd and have breakout seasons ahead of free agency.
Last year’s third round pick Bralen Trice is coming off an injury and is still just 24.
Bottom Line
After a long career making plays as a member of four teams, Leonard Floyd gets to come home to Atlanta. A player that still brings burst and athleticism to the field will lead the pass rushers on the field and in the locker room.
No one with common sense expects a 12-sack season. However close to double figures with constant pressure will be the medicine that the Falcons' defense solely needs. If he helps turn Ebiketie, Malone, Trice, and a premium draft pick into an effective unit, the Falcons will have solved arguably their biggest problem.
And that $10 million will look like a bargain.