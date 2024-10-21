Falcons Urged to Make Significant Roster Move After Seahawks Loss
The Atlanta Falcons ended their three-game winning streak with a 20-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. The question the Falcons will face nationally this week is whether they simply need to fortify their weaknesses to ensure they don't suffer another defeat in a similar manner or if the Seahawks exposed them as frauds.
Bleacher Report's NFL staff argued in favor of the former. While the staff claimed Sunday's loss showed Atlanta might not be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, they could become one if the Falcons added defensive help before the NFL trade deadline.
"At 4-3, the Falcons are in a position to be buyers at the December 5 trade deadline—and they should be," Bleacher Report's staff wrote. "Adding additional defensive depth would be beneficial, and adding a capable pass-rusher is a must if Atlanta hopes to make a deep postseason run."
Bleacher Report argument that the Falcons need to address the pass rush is not a surprise.
After their loss to Seattle, the Falcons remain last in the NFL with six sacks. That's the case even though 12 teams have played fewer games. The Los Angeles Chargers have played two fewer contests (their Week 8 game is Monday) and have more than twice as many sacks.
Matthew Judon was supposed to be Atlanta's answer to the pass rush. The Falcons acquired the 32-year-old for a 2025 third-round pick in August.
I loved the move at the time. But it simply hasn't worked out. He hasn't had a sack since Week 2. Yet, he is embarassingly tied for the team lead in sacks with 1.5.
Although the Falcons defense could also use back linebackers Troy Anderson and Lorenzo Carter, both sat out in Week 7 and Carter landed on injured reserve prior to the game, the rest of Atlanta's defense is playing at a pretty high level. If the Falcons can just generate more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, they could be a true contender.
But that will likely take the Falcons acquiring an edge rusher through a trade before Nov. 5.