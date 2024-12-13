Maxx Crosby, Raiders QB Misses Practice Ahead of Falcons Showdown
With their matchup on Monday night, the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders have an extra day to rest before squaring off in Week 15. The Raiders appear to need it.
Both star edge rusher Maxx Crosby and quarterback Aidan O'Connell missed Thursday's practice because of injuries. O'Connell was out because of a knee ailment while Crosby was dealing with an ankle issue.
Crosby has dealt with an ankle injury at various points this season. He missed Week 4 because of his ankle, but Crosby has played in every game since then.
If he can't play in Week 15, that would be a huge benefit to the Falcons offensive line. Crosby doesn't have tremendous sack numbers this season, but he leads the NFL with 17 tackles for loss. He also has 20 quarterback hits and 5 pass defenses to go with 7.5 sacks.
Last season, Crosby made second-team All-Pro with a league-leading 23 tackles for loss and a career-best 14.5 sacks.
O'Connell isn't a household name, but he's started four games behind center for the Raiders this season. Two weeks ago, O'Connell threw for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns with zero interceptions on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, O'Connell is 0-4 as a starter. He has completed 63.2% of his passes for a 6.6 yards per attempt average with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in six appearances this season.
O'Connell has expressed a strong desire to try and play Monday night. But if he can't, former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder figures to get the starting nod for the Raiders.
Ridder made his most recent start for the Falcons last season. He went 8-9 with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 games for Atlanta.
In addition to Crosby and O'Connell, defensive tackle Adam Butler and cornerback Sam Webb didn't practice Thursday due to injuries. Cornerback Nate Hobbs, tight end Justin Shorter, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers were limited in practice.
Running back Alexander Mattison was listed on the Raiders injury report because of an ankle issue, but he fully practiced Thursday.
The Raiders will host the Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on Monday. Kickoff will occur at 8:30 pm ET.