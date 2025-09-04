Michael Penix Jr. Ready for Family Trash Talk, Week 1 Test Buccaneers Present
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has already made his NFL debut and first start in the league. Those two ocassions probably bring the most nerves for a majority of signal-callers.
But that's not to minimize the upcoming moment for Penix, who will be making his first Week 1 start Sunday. While national pundits are lukewarm, at best, on what the left-handed quarterback will do in his first full NFL season, local expectations for Penix and the Falcons offense in 2025 are rather high.
Penix will also face a unique challenge in Week 1 -- a meeting with not just the defending NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a matchup with his hometown team.
Bragging rights are on the line in multiple ways.
“I get it some," Penix said of trash talk from family in Tampa. "Some of them are like, ‘Hey, we're rooting for you, but we're rooting for our team, the home team back there.’ But it's not that bad."
In all likelihood, Penix gives his family plenty of trash talking in return. Despite his short time in the NFL, the quarterback has already gained the reputation as quite the trash talker.
Penix added, though, he also receives plenty of support from family and friends from his hometown, Dade City, Florida, which is about 40 miles north of Raymond James Stadium where the Buccaneers play their home games.
However, that's merely a subplot. Although it's Week 1, the Falcons-Buccaneers matchup could go a long way to determining the winner of the NFC South this season. The Buccaneers have captured the division crown four years in a row.
The Falcons haven't won the NFC South since 2016.
"It's big time. You know, it doesn’t matter who we open up with, we want to get a win each and every week," Penix said told reporters Wednesday. "I always want to put a ‘W’ on that column. I feel like it's big.
"Obviously, it's the kickstart, this division, and just seeing how things will go early on. It's definitely something that we're excited about, and we can't wait to get going.”
The Falcons were winless against the Buccaneers in their first five matchups when Tampa Bay had Tom Brady as its quarterback. But the rivalry began to shift in Atlanta's favor in the final matchup of Brady's (he only played part of the game) career.
The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers in Week 18 of the 2022 season. Since then, the Falcons have won four of the last five versus Tampa Bay.
But obviously, that hasn't helped the Falcons win the division. The Buccaneers seized the NFC South despite the Falcons sweeping them during 2024.
The Falcons hold a narrow all-time series advantage versus the Buccaneers, 32-31. In the most recent matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the series, the Falcons won in overtime 36-30.
Kirk Cousins broke the franchise's single-game passing yards record with 509 yards in the victory.
The Falcons have hope that wide receiver Darnell Mooney will be able to play in Week 1. Mooney dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the preseason.
But it doesn't sound like Mooney's absence during training camp will have any impact on his role Sunday if he plays.
“Any opportunity I can, get some throws with him. That's the biggest thing. We've got special teams period. If I'm not doing anything, I call him over, get some throws with him. Just so that we can continue to stay on point with that," Penix said. "And obviously, I feel like we had a really good offseason.
"So, I don't feel like it'll be a setback or anything like that with him being out pretty fast a couple weeks. But I feel like our offseason helped spring us into where we want to be, and we're going to continue to grow with that each and every day.”
The Falcons will also be relying on veteran Elijah Wilkinson for pass protection on Penix's blindside. Set to man right tackle, Wilkinson will be making his first start since 2023, but Penix has high expectations for the veteran lineman.
"He's here for a reason. Each and every player on this offense, we all believe in him and what he can do," Penix added. "He's going to show that come game day. We're super excited for him..”
The Falcons and Buccaneers will kick off at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.