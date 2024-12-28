Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Makes Big Announcement Before Pivotal Week 17 Matchup
Rookie Michael Penix Jr. became the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons one week ago. But the signal caller arguably had even bigger news to share with his social media followers on Dec. 28.
He is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Olivia Carter.
Penix and Carter announced their engagement in a video that they both shared on their Instagram accounts.
"I will love you forever," Penix wrote as a caption to the video with a heart and ring emoji. "I can't wait to do life with you."
The video, which readers can watch below, showed Penix's elaborate proposal. The quarterback also got down on his right knee when he presented Carter her engagement ring (along with flowers).
Furthermore, the video showed friends and family in the background celebrating the new engagement.
What a couple weeks it's been for Penix. He started his first NFL regular season game for the Falcons on Dec. 22, which was a 34-7 rout of the New York Giants.
Penix will start his second NFL game versus the Washington Commanders on Dec. 29. The matchup will be in primetime on NBC. Not only will the showdown be Penix's first road test, it will also have playoff implications for both teams.
But sandwiched in between both starts was Christmas and the Penix-Carter engagement announcement.
Penix went 18 of 27 with 202 passing yards in his first start. He didn't throw a touchdown and had an interception, but the pick bounced off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts.
Sunday night, Penix will square off against the NFL's front runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Both top 8 selections in this past year's draft class, Atlanta and Washington hope the Penix-Daniels showdown Sunday night will be the first of many between the two signal callers.
If it is, that means Penix will be the Falcons starting quarterback for years to come.
But whatever his NFL journey holds, Penix plans to have Carter by his side.