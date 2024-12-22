Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Was Trending After Winning First NFL Start
The Atlanta Falcons played one of their most complete games of the season in the 34-7 victory against the New York Giants on Sunday. The performance included an impressive showing from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Penix's numbers don't jump off the page. He finished 18 for 27 with 202 passing yards with no touchdowns and an interception. But Falcons receivers dropped at least 3 passes, including one that tight end Kyle Pitts tipped into the air for an interception.
Penix could have easily finished with a 77.8% completion percentage with no picks. Most importantly, though, the rookie quarterback didn't make any costly mistakes that Kirk Cousins often did in the previous five games.
Granted, the Falcons were playing the 2-13 New York Giants, who just set a franchise record with 10 consecutive losses. But still, social media was excited about what they saw from Penix in Week 16.
The Giants actually scored the first touchdown of the afternoon. But Penix and the Falcons scored 34 unanswered points to end the game.
Running back Bijan Robinson led the Falcons attack, gaining 94 yards on the ground and scoring twice.
Interestingly, Penix's favorite target was veteran receiver Darnell Mooney. That's notable because Mooney seemed a little more apprehensive than other Falcons pass catchers about the adjustments that needed to be made with the offense switching from Cousins to Penix.
But clearly, Mooney made the proper adjustments to build chemistry with Penix in just one week. Mooney led the Falcons with 5 catches and 82 receiving yards.
Drake London also had 5 receptions for 59 yards. London led Atlanta with 8 targets.
Fellow veteran receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III had 3 receptions for 19 yards. Pitts finished with just 1 catch for 7 yards on 2 targets.
With Penix's debut, NFL fans saw a little bit of history around the league. Penix was one of two left-handed quarterbacks to start an NFL game on Sunday.
It had been 12 years since that happened.
Penix will face a much more difficult test in his second game. The Falcons will visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 on December 29.
The Falcons must beat the Commanders to stay alive in the NFC wild card race.