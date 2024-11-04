Falcons Urged to Pursue $24 Million CB
It's pretty clear that if the Atlanta Falcons acquire a player at the NFL trade deadline, it will be an edge rusher. That position could be Atlanta's top offseason priority as well.
But Monday, Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department named cornerback Mike Hilton the 2025 free agent acquisition the Falcons should make.
"Heading into this weekend, Dee Alford has given up the fourth-most receptions (35) among cornerbacks and a 115.2 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also a restricted free agent this offseason, so Atlanta might be in the market for a new slot corner," wrote Bleacher Report's team.
"Hilton will likely be one of the top players available at the position, as he's held down that role for several years in Cincinnati. Comparatively, the 30-year-old has surrendered just 20 receptions and a passer rating of 89.1, via PFF, through Week 8 of the current campaign to potentially upgrade Atlanta's defense."
Hilton is in his eighth NFL season. He signed a 4-year, $24 million contract to join the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2021 campaign.
Although he will be 31 before NFL free agency begins, Hilton could be a significant upgrade over Dee Alford.
Per Pro Football Focus, Alford leads the NFL in slot snaps. But while he's been a workhorse from a snaps perspective, he's posted a 58.8 PFF overall player grade. His highest grade in any major category is 61.1 (out of 100) in coverage.
Hilton is seventh in the league in snaps in the slot. He also owns the second-best PFF overall player grade of any cornerback who has played at least 250 snaps at nickel this season.
Beginning his career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, Hilton developed into a strong pass rusher and run defender. He has a below average pass rushing PFF grade this season, but he's posted a 91.2 PFF run defense grade through nine weeks.
Hilton has also registered 32 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit and 1 pass defense this season. In 115 career NFL games, he's recorded 58 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and 12 interceptions.
Alford, who will be a restricted free agent in March, has 53 combined tackles with 6 pass defenses, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 quarterback hit this season.