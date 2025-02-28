Falcons Predicted to Target Local Star to Bolster Team's Biggest Weakness
There are two things the Atlanta Falcons don't really do in the first round of the NFL Draft. One is draft edge rushers and the other is target Georgia Bulldogs prospects.
But this offseason, the Falcons could kill two birds with one stone, so to speak, with the selection of a Georgia edge rusher in the first round.
That's exactly what Pro Football Sports Network's Marco Enriquez predicted to happen in his latest NFL mock draft on Feb. 28.
At No. 15 overall, Enriquez slotted Georgia's Mykel Williams to Atlanta.
"The Falcons had one of the league’s worst pass rushes last season, so adding an athletic EDGE rusher is a no-brainer at No. 15. Mykel Williams is one of my favorite players in this draft. He has some developing to do if he wants to reach his full potential, but all the physical traits are there," wrote Enriquez.
"Williams combines speed and power to generate pressure off the edge. His length is ideal for an EDGE rusher, and he has the prototypical size to win at the next level. Williams’ ability to quickly diagnose plays is a plus trait, but refining his shedding techniques and balance against physical opponents will be important to take the next step."
As diehard Falcons fans know, Atlanta's pass rushing problems stem way beyond the 2024 campaign. The Falcons haven't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since they last made the playoffs in 2017.
Coincidentally (or maybe it's not a coincidence), that's also the last time the Falcons drafted an edge rusher in the first round. In 2017, they grabbed Takk McKinley at No. 26 overall.
Since then, the Falcons have drafted two wide receivers, a tight end and running back in the first round. They have only selected one defender.
It's been much longer since the Falcons picked a prospect from a Georgia school in the first round. The last time that happened was 1999 when the Falcons drafted Georgia Tech linebacker Keith Brooking at No. 12 overall.
A Senoia, Ga native, Brooking was also from Georgia. Williams is from Columbus, Ga.
The Falcons have never selected a Georgia player in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Fans won't care where their first-round pick comes from if he produces. But preferrably, the Falcons will use No. 15 overall to fulfill their edge rushing need.
Williams posted five sacks, nine tackles for loss and 21 combined tackles during the 2024 season. He also had two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.
Williams was the second Georgia player off the board in Enriquez's mock draft. He was also the third edge rusher chosen in the mock.
In Enriquez's mock, popular offseason draft choices for Atlanta -- Marshall's Mike Green and Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. -- were selected after the Falcons picked at No. 15.