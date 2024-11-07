Saints Add Another Offensive Starter to Injury Report
There weren't many changes from the New Orleans Saints injury report Thursday, as two of the team's offensive starters remained sidelined. But there was one significant addition.
Starting center Erik McCoy was limited Thursday because of a groin injury. He was not on the team's injury report Wednesday.
McCoy has been New Orleans' starting center since the team drafted him in the second round during 2019. McCoy made his first Pro Bowl last season.
The fact McCoy practiced at all probably still indicates he will play in Week 10. But both starting wide receiver Chris Olave and guard Lucas Patrick didn't participate at practice a second straight day. Olave was out with a concussion while Patrick has an ankle injury.
It will be a surprise if Olave practices this week or plays in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.Olave exited Sunday's game on a backboard and cart after taking an illegal hit to the head. Carolina Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods delievered the blow and received a penalty on the play.
It was surprising the Woods wasn't ejected.
This is the second concussion the Saints have diagnosed Olave with in the past month. He also had a concussion during Week 6.
The Saints will likely, and should, proceed with caution with Olave.
In eight games this season,Olave has posted32 catches for 400 receiving yards with 1 touchdown.He leadsall Saints players in receiving yards and all New Orleans wideouts in receptions.
Patrick was the other Saints offensive starter not on the field Thursday. Like Olave, he didn't practice on Wednesday either.
Same as Wednesday, veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstrydidn't practice at all Thursday. Meanwhile, four other players -- defensive back J.T. Gray, cornerback Rico Payton, running back Jamaal Williams and defensive tackle John Ridgeway -- were limited Thursday as they were Wednesday.
Defensive back Will Harris returned to full practice Thursday. He was limited in Wednesday's session.
Four other Saints players -- quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara, interior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux and linebacker Nephi Sewell -- were listed on the injury report. But they all have fully practiced this week.
Carr isn't techically dealing with an injury. He is listed with an illness on the report.