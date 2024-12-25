Aaron Rodgers Weighs in on Kirk Cousins' Falcons Benching: 'Not a Lot of Patience'
The Atlanta Falcons' decision to bench starting quarterback Kirk Cousins last week turned heads across the NFL.
Evidently, that includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Speaking at his press conference Dec. 18, Rodgers was asked about Atlanta's switch to first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. -- and sympathized with Cousins, who, like Rodgers, rehabilitated from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2023 season.
"I love Kirk," Rodgers said. "I've been in touch with him during the rehab phase and it's tough coming off an Achilles at any age. Also, they drafted a kid. So, he obviously had a really good start to the season. There's ebbs and flows in the year. There's not a lot of patience in this league.
"Kirk's played at a high level for a long, long time. So, any time there's a change, that's got to be hard. So, my heart goes out to him."
Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in March. He played only 14 games this season, completing 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Over his final five starts, Cousins threw only one touchdown and nine interceptions while the Falcons went just 1-4.
In Penix's first start, Atlanta took a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants, during which Penix went 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts.
Cousins served as Penix's backup, a role Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Cousins handled like a professional -- and he's expected to remain as Atlanta's No. 2 quarterback until season's end.
But then what?
The Falcons have three options: trade, release or keep Cousins.
That, however, is a conversation for another day. But regardless of what happens to Cousins, Rodgers believes the 36-year-old has plenty of seasons ahead of him -- and will have his share of suitors this offseason.
"I hope he keeps playing," Rodgers said. "I think he's got a lot of great football left in him and can play probably until he's 40. So, I'm sure he'll feel even better next year than he did this year as he continues to get his legs all the way back.
"And I'm sure there will be a team to want a guy who's proven he can play at a high level in the league."
Rodgers has his own future questions to answer. He said he be on a beach next season, enjoying retired life.
But at least in his eyes, Cousins shouldn't follow a similar path.