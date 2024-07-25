A.J. Terrell 'All In' with Atlanta Falcons as Contract Situation Continues
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell started his fifth NFL training camp Thursday at IBM Performance Field - but there's a chance his sixth will come somewhere else.
Terrell, a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2020, is playing this season on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract. He's currently set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.
But Terrell, who is represented by Athletes First agent David Mulugheta, reiterated his stance from OTAs in June - his mind is centered on football.
"That's the beauty of it, like right now I'm so focused on just being with the team and being involved and just letting my agent work and move and do what he do," Terrell said. "It's easy for me to just come to work and not think about it and know that it's in good hands."
Terrell, 25, is an Atlanta native who has become entrenched as the team's top corner. He's started all 61 games he's appeared in since entering the league, the first 14 of which came in 2020, when Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was the team's defensive coordinator turned interim coach.
Last season, Terrell started all 17 games, totaling 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and 11 passes defended. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed 45 receptions for 552 yards and four touchdowns on 81 targets.
Morris has spoken highly of Terrell throughout the offseason, and assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray, a returner from the previous coaching staff, frequently describes Terrell as a leader not only in the secondary but throughout the entire defense.
The Falcons are fond of Terrell, who didn't want to delve too deep into contract talks. He declined to say whether there's a deadline for when he wants a deal or if he's pleased about the direction discussions are heading.
"I'm just playing my role, just playing football and controlling what I can," Terrell said.
The league-wide cornerback market saw a significant bump Tuesday, when the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Tyson Campbell a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension, the largest price tag for a corner who hasn't made the Pro Bowl in NFL history.
Terrell extended his congratulations to Campbell, who he's known for several years, but as for his own contract situation, Terrell's mind is on helping the 2024 Falcons snap a six-year playoff drought.
"It will all play its role as long as I just keep doing my thing, stay all in with the team and just do my part," Terrell said.
The Falcons continue training camp practice at 9:30 a.m. Friday at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.