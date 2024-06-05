'Alien' Clark Phillips III is Falcons' Best Answer for Solving CB Question
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris says cornerbacks are like left tackles.
Not in size, or role, or anything to do with personality - but if you don't notice when there's a change at the position, there's probably something positive happening.
This, Morris said, is what happened in the Falcons' cornerback room after star defender A.J. Terrell missed a week of OTAs out of precaution for hamstring tightness.
With Terrell watching from the sidelines, Morris saw "a plethora" of players step up - though he singled out second-year pro Clark Phillips III as the biggest beneficiary.
"Clark was one of those guys who went out there with the first unit and was able to do some really good things," Morris said. "I was really fired up to see him go out there."
One of those good things Morris referenced was a pick-six during Atlanta's second week of OTAs, an impactful play by Phillips that left Morris excited when watching tape.
Some scoff at the notion of plays in late May or early June making a difference later on. With a largely new coaching staff spearheaded by Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, perhaps those plays matter a little bit more.
Morris already knows what he has in Terrell. When the Falcons drafted Terrell in the first round in 2020, Morris was the defensive coordinator and later served as the interim head coach for 11 games. He has an intricate understanding of what makes Terrell tick.
But Morris and staff are still learning Phillips. After Terrell's absence, they feel like they know a little more - and in favorable fashion.
"When those guys are kind of invisible and they shut things down, that’s really a good sign and that’s what kind of happened last week when A.J. was out," Morris said. "When you start to see those impact plays, those are the guys that separate."
In OTAs, pads aren't present, and contact between corners and offensive weapons is often reduced to two-hand touch. Still, there's lots to evaluate, from movement, body control and communication to ball skills, knowing what to do and not panicking when the ball is in the air.
Morris has previously lauded Phillips for his "elite movement" skills, the ability to mirror and match receivers and his versatility to align both inside and outside.
Phillips, 22, enjoyed a late ascent during his rookie campaign in 2023, failing to play a defensive snap for the first 10 weeks before starting the final five games. He finished the year with 27 tackles, one tackle for loss and five passes defended.
The 5-9, 184-pound Phillips was targeted 36 times and allowed only 18 receptions for 229 yards and two scores. He drew significant praise from Atlanta's previous staff for his toughness, and he made a quick impression when Morris reviewed tape from last year.
Morris, who played safety and was a defensive backs coach earlier in his career, has a natural inclination to those on the back-end. He made another comparison to offensive tackles, noting how allowing one touchdown reception may override the way fans perceive a corner's performance.
It's a tough position, Morris said, and is one in which the Falcons didn't choose to extensively address during free agency or the NFL Draft.
All along, Atlanta believed in the upside of Phillips - and the more time Morris has spent with him, the more convicted he's grown in that belief, sparked by a better understanding of the person, not just the player.
"The detail, the serious demeanor - he’s always smiling, but he’s dead serious at all times," Morris said. "You love the nature of the human; he’s just built for football, and you can just tell. I’m sure he goes to the grocery store thinking about football.
"He’s got a little bit of alien to him in that way. That’s what I love about that young man."
While still far too early to draw any firm conclusions, Phillips is the favorite to be Atlanta's No. 2 corner. He held the role during open practice Monday after capitalizing on the opportunity for more responsibilities when Terrell was absent.
More work needs to be done - but for Phillips, who ended last year strong and has carried the momentum into the summer, all signs are pointing up.