The Athletic Reveals Atlanta Falcons Must-Watch Game for 2025
On paper, 2025 looks like a breakout season for the Atlanta Falcons. The team looks either strong or greatly improved in the areas that plagued them just a year ago.
Now, the Falcons look forward to erasing the sour taste that 2024 left for everyone in Atlanta. The team attacked the dearth of pass rush talent by jumping into the elite draft pool not just once but twice. The Falcons invested all over the defense. Now, upon the release of the 2025 NFL schedule, Atlanta can plan for an increase in attention.
The Falcons got five prime time games as well as an international game. With the spotlight shining brightly on Atlanta several times during the season, it’s the Week 17 matchup against the LA Rams that The Athletic deemed “must watch.”
The NFL knows good theater, which is why Raheem Morris versus Sean McVay will be televised on ‘Monday Night Football,’” wrote Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “The Falcons hope this game has implications beyond this storyline, but you can expect ESPN to milk it either way.
“The basic plot is this: Morris will be trying to prove himself against the league’s coaching kingmaker in McVay, who employed Morris as his defensive coordinator from 2021-2023. The pair won a Super Bowl together, and the stint with the Rams is a big reason Morris is getting a second chance as an NFL head coach.”
While trite, this storyline actually does make for an interesting game. On one hand, the Rams under Sean McVay have a proven offense with a diverse talent base. On the other hand, you see Raheem Morris, a coach who knows his opponent well. With this in mind, can Morris disguise his defense enough to throw the Rams off?
Similarly, can McVay dig into his bag of tricks and keep his former assistant off guard? The worst-case scenario sees the Falcons trying to win their ninth game and securing a .500 record. In contrast, a Falcons victory could serve as a playoff tiebreaker, potentially giving Atlanta a home playoff game, which would be a comeback moment for the Falcons.