Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Shares Details on 'Tough' Competition at Center

When the Atlanta Falcons take the field Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, it won't just be a new quarterback playing under center. There will be a new face snapping the ball on the first team.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that second-year pro Drew Dalman was named the starting center over third-year pro Matt Hennessy. Both players were neck-and-neck during training camp, making head coach Arthur Smith's decision difficult.

"It was a tough competition," Smith said. "I've said many of times you've got to be objective, and you try to be fair as you can be. So, you go back over the weekend, and you look at the whole training camp and preseason. That's tough, because you've got two really good young players."

Dalman, 23, appeared in every game on special teams during his rookie season but didn't earn any starts. He saw the majority of his work with the offense in Weeks 12 and 13, when the Falcons rotated him and Hennessy throughout the contests.

Even though Dalman grabbed the starting job to start the season, his spot on the depth chart hasn't been written in Sharpie.

"It's not an easy decision, but ultimately you get paid to make decisions, and that was a decision I had to make," Smith said. "It doesn't mean you're appointing him to a lifetime job there, but they had a good competition. Just felt where we're at right now, we'll go with Drew."

Dalman and the Falcons face the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta.

