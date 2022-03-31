3 Backup Quarterback Options For Falcons In 2022

The Atlanta Falcons signed Marcus Mariota in free agency and could now be looking for a backup option.

The starting quarterback situation for the Atlanta Falcons seems to be taken care of for the time being. Now, the team can focus on naming the right backup for 2022.

The Falcons wasted no time signing Marcus Mariota in free agency once Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, this all came after Atlanta missed out on Deshaun Watson. With Mariota taking over under center, it would make sense for the Falcons to have a backup they believe in.

Mariota has not been a consistent starter in the NFL since 2018. He has spent the previous two years with the Las Vegas Raiders and has attempted just 30 passes. This came after making six starts for the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

The Falcons seem to be giving Mariota another chance to be a starter after signing him to a two-year deal. If this does not workout, Atlanta could look to have one of these three options behind Mariota.

Feleipe Franks

Franks joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 Draft. This came after being a four-year starter in college for Florida and Arkansas. At the time, Ryan was the only quarterback under contract for Atlanta and it needed a backup.

Franks is still with the Falcons and has a chance to be behind Mariota this season. This is a risky option considering Franks is not a reliable option just yet. In 2021, he carried the ball three times for six yards and attempted just one pass, which was intercepted.

This is not to say that Franks cannot do the job but heading into 2022 with Mariota under center, Atlanta might want to have a better insurance policy coming off the bench.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Who better to target than the ultimate backup Ryan Fitzpatrick?

The journeyman quarterback has played for nine teams in his career and could reach double-digits if he wants to return this season.

Fitzpatrick signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders last season. In the season opener, Fitzpatrick was hit and suffered a hip injury that required arthroscopic surgery. He missed the rest of the season and has not made a decision on his future. Fitzpatrick is not retired but it is unknown if he will be on a roster next season.

If Fitzpatrick wants to remain in the NFL, Atlanta could benefit from the 39-year-old veteran. Fitzpatrick has the reputation of being great in the locker room and on the sideline. This is the leadership that Atlanta needs. He would be able to help Mariota, and a potential rookie, over the course of the season.

Before his injury, Fitzpatrick showed that he can still play the game effectively. It is unknown what his status is following hip surgery. Either way, this is a cheap option for the Falcons that could help on and off the field.

Desmond Ridder

The Falcons were in attendance for Cincinnati’s pro day and this was no surprise with Desmond Ridder working out. Both head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot made the trip to watch Ridder ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Atlanta currently holds the eighth overall pick in the draft. It has been linked to wide receivers and Malik Willis as a quarterback option. When looking at their skill positions, it would make sense for the Falcons to wait for day two to potentially select a quarterback. Enter Ridder.

The Bearcats had their most successful season in program history finishing No. 4 in the nation and earning a spot in the CFB Playoff. Ridder is an experienced quarterback who started four years for Cincinnati. This is the type of experience that translates well to the next level.

This is not to say that Ridder will come in and beat out Mariota in camp but it would give the Falcons another option if they need it over the course of 17 games.