Skip to main content

Calvin Ridley Suspended What’s Falcons Cap Space Now?

The Falcons have freed up over $11 million after his suspension.

With the NFL suspending Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley indefinitely after betting on games in the 2021 season, the team faces an interesting situation leading into free agency when the new league year kicks off March 16.

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley

Before Ridley's suspension was announced, the Falcons were $7 million over the cap. However, with his salary of just over $11.1 million coming off the books for 2022, the team is now in the black, just over $3.8 million under the cap heading into free agency, according to Spotrac.

What the team will do with the cap space remains to be seen, but there is now a massive need for pass-catchers with Ridley set to be sidelined for all of 2022.

Ridley played in five games last season before leaving the organization to work on off-field concerns. According to Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, the fifth-year receiver has stayed away from the facility since his departure in Week 6.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17403655
Play

Falcons Free Agency: Calvin Ridley Suspended; Is Re-Signing Russell Gage Now A Priority?

With Calvin Ridley now missing the 2022 season, will the Falcons make re-signing Russell Gage a priority?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
Play

How Much Do Falcons Regret Not Trading Calvin Ridley?

Despite receiving interest from teams around the league, the Atlanta Falcons did not trade wideout Calvin Ridley out of good faith.

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
NFL
Play

Priority No. 1? Falcons Must Target WR In First Round Of NFL Draft

With Calvin Ridley suspended, the Atlanta Falcons must target a receiver with the No. 8 pick

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Cordarrelle Patterson and Russell Gage are set to hit the open market, and the Falcons could choose to use this cap relief to retain one or both of the talented skill players, who were two of the top three players in scrimmage yards last season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Washington

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley

The team could also decide to bring in some new blood in free agency with a talented receiver class that includes Mike Williams from the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears and Atlanta native Michael Gallup from the Dallas Cowboys.

So, if there's any good to come from the Ridley suspension, his absence opens a door filled with opportunities and flexibility for the Falcons moving into 2022 and beyond.

USATSI_17403655
News

Falcons Free Agency: Calvin Ridley Suspended; Is Re-Signing Russell Gage Now A Priority?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

How Much Do Falcons Regret Not Trading Calvin Ridley?

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
NFL
Draft

Priority No. 1? Falcons Must Target WR In First Round Of NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17819812
News

Calvin Ridley Suspended; Falcons Could Target New Top WR At Pick No. 8

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Calvin Ridley vs. Washington
News

'I Don't Have a Gambling Problem': Falcons Star Calvin Ridley Reveals Suspension Thoughts

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

BREAKING: Falcons Receiver Calvin Ridley Suspended For 2022 Season

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
USATSI_17835627
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Keep Georgia DT Jordan Davis Home at No. 8?

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics
News

Matt Ryan Future: Falcons Reportedly Make Final Trade Decision

By Richie WhittMar 6, 2022