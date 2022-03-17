Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Cut By Bills; Should Falcons Sign?

The veteran slot receiver is looking for a new home, one Atlanta can provide.

With NFL free agency setting the league on fire this week, the Atlanta Falcons are in the receiver market.

One player that could be the upgrade the Falcons are looking for is former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Arthur Smith Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Jamie Germano/USA Today Sports Cole Beasley

Beasley, 33, was cut by the Bills on Thursday after three seasons with the team. Beasley is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Von Miller, who signed a massive six-year contract with the team Wednesday evening once the new league year began.

Beasley is about to enter his 11th NFL season and will seek his third NFL city. The Falcons have the ability to make a home for Beasley after it was announced last week that Calvin Ridley would be suspended for the entire 2022 season.

The Falcons were already in the receiver market before Ridley's suspension, but now the team is desperate.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Cordarrelle Patterson Cole Beasley

Last season in Buffalo, Beasley had a decent year, playing in 15 games and catching 78 passes for 662 yards and a touchdown. However, in 2020, Beasley enjoyed the best season in his career, logging a career-high 82 receptions for 967 yards and four touchdowns. Because the Bills added Emmanuel Sanders, Beasley's production dipped. However, if he were to come to Atlanta, Beasley would get starter's reps and likely be the starting slot receiver.

Beasley, previous to his Bills stint a seven-year helper with his hometown Dallas Cowboys, will have other suitors, but with any veteran receiver hitting the market over the next couple of days, the Falcons should do their due diligence and consider building an arsenal for Matt Ryan - or Deshaun Watson's - offense.