Grady Gets The Bag: Why Atlanta Falcons Extended Their Veteran DT

The Atlanta Falcons checked off one of their biggest offseason to-do items.

After seeing the departures of Julio Jones and Matt Ryan in each of the past two offseasons, the Atlanta Falcons didn't want to see another member of the previous core leave again.

That's why the team agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year extension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the deal is expected to give Jarrett $16.5 million per year, with incentives reaching up to $17 million.

Final numbers: 3 years, $49.5 million.

Jarrett, 29, was set to become a free agent following the 2022 season, but his new extension will keep him in Atlanta until the end of the 2025 season.

The two-time Pro Bowler has started all but two games over the last five seasons, asserting himself as a staple on an otherwise lackluster Falcons defensive line.

Jarrett had skipped the start of voluntary OTA's just before the NFL Draft as a result of not having a new contract, but with his situation taken care of, he can now enter the season without any reservations and play under a multi-year deal with a lot more security.

Statistically, Jarrett had a down season in 2021, totaling only one sack and three tackles for loss after having 17.5 and 28, respectively, over the three previous years combined. He remained a highly disruptive player, but frequently saw double teams, which limited his statistical output. Some believe that Pees may fit better in a 4-3 scheme rather than the 3-4 look that defensive coordinator Dean Pees normally runs.

After drafting several defensive players in the draft last week, including Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone, Jarrett will now have the opportunity to lead the new front seven for years to come.