Falcons at No. 8: Will NFL Draft Give Atlanta Needed Star?

The Atlanta Falcons are no stranger to making the 8th pick in the NFL Draft. How will they fare on their latest try?

The Atlanta Falcons finished with a 7-10 record last season and it netted them the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. With no shortage of holes to fill on the roster, the team will be seeking to land a key franchise cornerstone to build around long-term. 

DeAngelo Hall, Atlanta Falcons

DeAngelo Hall, the No. 8 overall pick in 2004

usatsi_13511739

Marcus Mariota

NFL

Terry Fontenot

The Falcons have a fair amount of history with the No. 8 overall pick. Unless they were to trade out of this pick, it will be the fifth time Atlanta has made a selection in this particular spot in the draft order. 

How well did it work out in the past? 

In 1992, the Falcons drafted in the No. 8 slot and landed Stanford tackle Bob Whitfield. He spent 12 seasons in Atlanta starting out at right tackle before switching over to left tackle permanently in 1995. He made the Pro Bowl in 1998 and started 167 of 178 appearances with the Falcons. 

In 2004, the Falcons picked cornerback DeAngelo Hall out of Virginia Tech, and while he was a member of the team for just four seasons, it was a productive stint. He earned two of his three career Pro Bowl appearances during his time in Atlanta but was traded to the Oakland Raiders before the 2008 season. 

In 2007, the Falcons took a chance on Arkansas defensive end Jamaal Anderson. He immediately was deployed as a starter and remained in the role during each of his three initial NFL seasons. He was a starter in just three of 16 appearances in 2010 before ultimately being released in the 2011 offseason. 

In 2015, there was much anticipation for what Clemson edge rusher Vic Beasley could provide. He showed intriguing flashes as a rookie before ultimately putting together an All-Pro campaign with a league-leading 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his Sophomore season. His play declined significantly from that point on before Atlanta decided they weren't interested in re-signing him in 2020. 

Vic Beasley 1

Vic Beasley, the No. 8 overall pick in 2015

Kyle PItts vs. Lions

Kyle Pitts

Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts

Arthur Smith

Much of the Falcons' selections with the No. 8 pick have featured near half-decade stints with electric early results before a decline in play or departure. Selecting in the top ten is far from a guarantee to net a decade of great contributions, and Atlanta's history with this particular spot is a testament to that.  

