Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: What Grade Do Falcons Get for Troy Andersen Pick?

Was Andersen the right pick over Georgia's Nakobe Dean?

With the No. 58 overall pick and all of the QBs sans Kenny Pickett still on the board, the Atlanta Falcons had several options. 

The route they chose took them to the northwest, choosing Montana State Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen.

TroyAndersen

Troy Andersen

TroyAndersen1

Troy Andersen

TroyAndersen3

Troy Andersen

While Georgia favorite Nakobe Dean was still on the board, Andersen presented an elite height-weight-speed project. He played on both sides of the ball at Montana State, which only adds to the intrigue. But, considering who else was on the board, is Andersen the right guy for the job?

Grading the Andersen Pick

At 6-3, 242-pounds, Troy Andersen ran a blazing 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Not only did Andersen run fast in shorts, but he consistently showed that in pads, as well:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Isaiah-Spiller
Play

NFL Draft 2022: 10 Riveting Day 3 Offensive Players For Falcons

Here's a list of the best offensive players still available in the 2022 NFL Draft for Day 3.

By Kevin Tame46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
Matt Corral Ole Miss Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons QB Target Matt Corral Drafted By Rival Carolina Panthers

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

By Falcon Report Staff52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
USATSI_17825064
Play

Falcons Draft: Day 2 Defined By Desmond & Defense

The Atlanta Falcons made another solid selection in the third round by selecting LB DeAngelo Malone.

By Coty Davis13 hours ago
13 hours ago

At Montana State, Andersen was first team All-Big Sky in 2018 … as a quarterback, while also playing LB. The year before, he was the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year … as a running back, while also playing a little bit of linebacker.

Make no mistake: Andersen is a special, special athlete, who put up elite testing numbers, and proved his versatility time and time again at Montana State.

It’s well-established that Andersen can move. However, he can really play the linebacker position. He was a unanimous first team All-American and the FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year in his final seasons for the Bobcats. He has easy range working to the sideline, and his athleticism and football intelligence both project favorable to the NFL.

TroyAndersen4

Troy Andersen

TroyAndersen2

Troy Andersen

NakobeDean

Nakobe Dean

After losing Foye Oluokun to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, Atlanta had a hole at inside linebacker. While one can argue that Andersen wasn’t the best player on the board, he has the ceiling to easily outplay his draft slot and should be an electric special team's player from the jump.

Grade: B+

Isaiah-Spiller
News

NFL Draft 2022: 10 Riveting Day 3 Offensive Players For Falcons

By Kevin Tame46 minutes ago
Matt Corral Ole Miss Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons QB Target Matt Corral Drafted By Rival Carolina Panthers

By Falcon Report Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_17825064
News

Falcons Draft: Day 2 Defined By Desmond & Defense

By Coty Davis13 hours ago
USATSI_11256906
News

What Are Falcons Getting In Western Kentucky Pass Rusher DeAngelo Malone?

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Target Malik Willis Selected By Titans With 90th Pick

By Jeremy Brener13 hours ago
desmond-ridder-110621-getty-ftr_mpm6orp099dn1dkvugrs8pu1f
News

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder; 'The Next' Deshaun Watson or Ryan Tannehill?

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher13 hours ago
USATSI_18121537
News

Falcons Select Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder; Future Franchise QB?

By Coty Davis14 hours ago
download (3)
News

Falcons Double Down On Defense In Second Round; Select LB Troy Andersen At No. 58

By Timm Hamm14 hours ago