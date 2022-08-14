Skip to main content

Source: Falcons Scouting Holy Cross CB For 2023 Draft

John Smith is entering his senior season as a cornerback and punt returner.

Yes, it is currently the NFL preseason and the Atlanta Falcons just produced a come-from-behind victory this past week. But that does not mean that the scouting department is taking the remainder of the summer off.

The Falcons front office, led by general manager Terry Fontenot, is actively working on their next batch of upcoming draft prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of those players is from an unlikely school.

A source told Falcon Report that Holy Cross cornerback John Smith is receiving interest from the Falcons as he begins his senior season.

Smith, who finished First Team All-Patriot League in 2020, is not just getting attention from Atlanta. A source confirms that he has also been in contact with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and, most recently, the Arizona Cardinals.

Throughout his career, Smith has recorded an interception at a 25-percent clip, one of the best in the FCS. The 2020 Patriot League Championship MVP also contributed to the Crusaders on offense and special teams as well.

Holy Cross is a school that hasn't exactly pumped out big name players in the history of the game, though players like Bill Osmanski, Bob Dee and Jon Morris all left their mark on both the NFL and AFL.

With the Falcons entering a season surrounded with uncertainty, one position that looks to be a bright spot for them is the cornerback position. But come this time next season, who knows what the depth will look like then.

The 6-foot cornerback is quick and versatile, having played in the slot, on the perimeter and at safety. The diverse ability that Smith brings can help any pro defense and maybe next season, you’ll see Smith shining for the Falcons during the preseason. 

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

