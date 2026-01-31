Defensive Linemen Who Fill the Atlanta Falcons’ Defensive Needs

The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily in their defense in 2025, and it paid off with a record-setting pass rush. The results that came from that attention last offseason should be all the reason to do it again in 2026.

The defensive unit – despite being littered with rookies, expiring contracts, and key injuries – put forward a strong season. The Falcons finished in the top half of the NFL in total defense and passing defense, while in the top 20 in scoring and expected points added (EPA) per play. Their performance is why Jeff Ulbrich was retained with the new coaching staff under Kevin Stefanski.

Atlanta has a young core of players that could stand to use some additional reinforcements this offseason. If this group can continue to improve, they could morph into a reliable unit that the franchise can lean on in the years to come.

It is exactly why the Falcons would be wise to continue investing in their front seven.

Look no further than what the teams in the postseason have to deploy. The Broncos, Patriots, Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, and Texans all featured waves of pass rushers and stout rush defenses. Eight of the top 10 scoring defenses made the playoffs, while the Seahawks (No. 1) and the Patriots (No. 4) reached the Super Bowl. Nine of the top 13 rush defenses made the playoffs.

Fortunately, the Falcons will not need to go hunting for a major piece with young players like Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro, but they should absolutely be in the market for some dependable veterans to fit around them. Atlanta is set to lose several veterans like David Onyemata who will need to be either replaced or upgraded.

The adage of ‘defense wins championships’ rings true, and the Falcons should continue to put time and effort into building theirs into one of the NFL's elite units. They can do that with more investment in free agency.

See below for some potential options they could have in the free agency window (note: all contract information is via Spotrac ).

Defensive Linemen Who Fill the Atlanta Falcons’ Front Seven Needs

John Franklin-Myers

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Franklin-Myers has been one of the many anchors for the Broncos’ elite defense. Going back to 2020, his 300 total pressures rank 21st among all NFL defenders, and he could be a great fit into the attack-minded Jeff Ulbrich defensive scheme. Franklin-Myers has 34.0 career sacks, but 14.5 of those have come over his last two seasons. With a $7.8 million AAV, he could slot in nicely into the Falcons’ interior defensive line rotation.

Sheldon Rankins

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At 305 pounds, Sheldon Rankins is a big-bodied defensive lineman that the Falcons need on the inside. He is a strong run defender who could immediately add to a need run defense. Similar to Franklin-Myers, Rankins could command an AAV of about $7.5 million.

Christian Wilkins

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Christian Wilkins did not play in 2025 as he recovered from injury, but he was also released by the Raiders over a dispute over his rehabilitation and some off-field issues. He played in just five games after signing a four-year deal worth $110 million, with 17 tackles, 2 sacks, and 6 QB hits before suffering a foot injury in Week 5 of 2024. Wilkins is still considered a top-end defensive lineman and could be looking for a prove-it deal this offseason after not playing last season.

D.J. Reader

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 327 pounds, Reader is as close to an immovable object as a team could want in the interior. At 31, his AAV sits at about $3.8 million and could be an outstanding value add to the interior.