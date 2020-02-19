The Atlanta Falcons need help on defense. Walter Football predicts the Falcons could receive bolster that side of the ball targeting just one school in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the latest updated mock drafts from Walter Football, the Falcons selected defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Patrick Queen. Both defenders played in college at LSU.

The Falcons taking a pass rusher with the No. 16 pick in the first round is absolutely no surprise. The names have varied, but filling that need has been the popular choice among almost all the mock drafts to begin this offseason. Here's why Walter Football argues Chaisson will be a good fit in Atlanta:

"The Falcons have needed to bolster the trenches for quite some time. I imagine they'd be highly interested in Derrick Brown or Javon Kinlaw if they can obtain one of them via trade. In this scenario, they find a strong presence on the edge."

In 13 games this past season, Chaisson posted 60 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded six quarterback hurries, broke up two passes and forced a fumble.

Although the Falcons pass rush improved as the season went, especially after Dan Quinn gave up defensive play-calling duties, Atlanta needs to address its pass rush this offseason in order to make it back to the postseason in 2020. In the first eight games of last season, the Falcons had just seven sacks.

Adding Chaisson to the mix would at least be a start at fixing that glaring need. Drafting Queen as well would help the defense too.

Here's why Walter Football likes Queen going to the Falcons in the second round at No. 47 overall:

The Falcons should be looking for linebacker help in Rounds 2-4 of the 2020 NFL Draft, as they need help at the position next to Deion Jones.

Atlanta is probably losing Vic Beasley and De'Vondre Campbell in free agency next month, so Chaisson and Queen would step in to replace each departed player. Queen registered 85 total tackles, including 37 solos, with 12.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks last season. He also had an interception, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.

In three 2019 postseason games, Queen posted a combined 22 total tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Chaisson played well in the biggest games too, getting 12 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in the SEC Championship and two playoff games combined.

It would be highly unusual to see the Falcons draft two players from the same school with their first two selections, but it wouldn't at all be a surprise if the team's first two picks this April address the defensive line and linebackers.