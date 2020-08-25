Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview

According to Action Network, the Atlanta Falcons are a consensus +700 (7-to-1) long-shot to win the NFC South. They are 45-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. Las Vegas oddsmakers obviously do not view them as a serious threat to compete for the Lombardi Trophy in 2020 at this juncture.

But, with former MVP Matt Ryan at the helm, and a defense that showed signs in the second half of 2019 added talent through free agency (Dante Fowler Jr.) and the draft (A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, Mykal Walker), there may be some promise. Offensively, the team signed Todd Gurley II, traded for Hayden Hurst, and hopes to vault other former first-round picks like Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary into key contributors.

Dan Quinn enters his sixth season as the club's head coach with a career record of 43-37, but his status as coach may be on the line as the team has notably endured back-to-back 7-9 seasons. The Falcons 6-2 finish to the 2019 likely saved his job, and there are heavy expectations on the team to show improvement, regardless of what the oddsmakers are saying.

Offense

Dirk Koetter is back for another season as offensive coordinator. While some have criticized his play-calling, particularly his tendency to run on first-down, Ryan and Julio Jones both speak highly of him and seem to enjoy working with him.

Gurley hopes to be part of the solution to the run game. While he may not be the high-volume MVP candidate workhorse he once was, if he's healthy enough to play he can still be good in a lower usage role. A rotation of Gurley, Ito Smith Jr., Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison hope to run behind an improved Atlanta front.

The Falcons' offensive struggled in 2019, and as a result the Falcons had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL. Lindstrom and McGary were rookies and battled injuries, and none of the free agent signings to address left guard seemed to be the answer.

Rookie Matt Hennessy has a shot at the left guard spot, as does Matt Gono. If the offensive line can improve, Gurley & Co. should be able to do their job.

The passing game is seemingly little to worry about. Even with a suspect offensive line, Ryan put up solid numbers. He would probably like to cut down on the turnovers but improved line play can only help his chances at doing so.

A receiving corps of Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst and Laquon Treadwell is among the best Ryan has played with. Four of those guys were first-round picks, with Gage being the exception. Hurst has yet to break on to the scene as one of the NFL's top receiving tight ends, but many feel that type of rise could be in store this season as he replaces former standout Austin Hooper, who signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Defense

This side of the ball is a bit more of a mystery, even with the additions Thomas Dimitroff made this offseason. Dante Fowler Jr. should add a more consistent pass rusher, and a motivated Takkarist McKinley could be a factor for the team's overall pass rush depth.

Second-year end John Cominsky looks to have made a jump in camp according to Quinn. Marlon Davidson, the Falcons' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, figures to come in and play in some form, whether it be inside or outside.

Grady Jarrett should continue to be a force and the foundation of Atlanta's defensive unit along with middle linebacker Deion Jones. Jones has a chance to become of the NFL's premiere linebackers if he can tie the Falcons defense together for a full season.

To do that he will need help behind him. Keanu Neal is back after missing last season with a torn achilles. The Falcons drafted a cornerback in the first-round, A.J. Terrell from Clemson, and he has impressed in camp, particularly in matchups with Julio.

Kendall Sheffield, Isaiah Oliver and Darqueze Dennard will also get primary reps at cornerback.

Predicted Record: 10-6

The Falcons schedule is tough. They obviously have to face Tom Brady and Drew Brees twice each, but lucky for them they get to play Brady at the end of the season, after he's taken 14 weeks of hits. The first game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in Week 15, and the Falcons finish the season in Tampa for Week 17.

The Falcons also play the New Orleans Saints in the second half of the season, in Week 11 and Week 13. Atlanta also has to play at the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

Due to the fortune of when the Falcons play their most key division games on top of the optimism surrounding the defense, Atlanta may be able to surprise people this season.

Expected Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Todd Gurley II

WR: Julio Jones

WR: Calvin Ridley

WR: Russell Gage

TE: Hayden Hurst

LT: Jake Matthews

LG: Matt Hennessy (Matt Gono in the mix as well)

C: Alex Mack

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Kaleb McGary

Defense

LDE: Takkarist McKinley

LDT: Grady Jarrett

RDT: Tyeler Davison

RDE: Allen Bailey

WLB: Dante Fowler Jr.

MLB: Deion Jones

SLB: Foyesade Oluokun

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kendall Sheffield

SS: Keanu Neal

FS: Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen

RCB: Isaiah Oliver, Darqueze Dennard

Special Teams

PK: Younghoe Koo

P: Sterling Hofrichter

PR: Brandon Powell, Chris Rowland

KR: Brandon Powell, Olamide Zaccheaus

LS: Josh Harris

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook