Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster Projection: Who's Cut, Who Stays?
After 12 intrasquad training camp sessions, three preseason games, two joint practices and one scrimmage, the Atlanta Falcons have all the stats, film and interactions at their disposal before trimming their roster from 90 players to 53 by Tuesday evening.
Atlanta made its first 13 cuts Sunday afternoon, which puts the active roster at 78 players, including the team's International Player Pathway designation, outside linebacker Kenny Oginni.
But who makes the final 53-man roster? Are there any surprise cuts? Here's our final guess at Falcons on Sports Illustrated ...
Quarterbacks (2): Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.
The noteworthy part is not about who's here, but who isn't -- Taylor Heinicke, a four-game starter last year and capable veteran backup. Heinicke is one of the more interesting names to monitor in the coming days and has both trade and cut potential.
Running backs (4): Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan
Robinson and Allgeier will be the lead ballcarriers while Williams will handle kick and punt returns. McClellan, a sixth-round rookie from Alabama, narrowly gets the nod over second-year pro and returning practice squad member Carlos Washington Jr. and late signee Spencer Brown.
Receivers (6): Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, Chris Blair
Blair led the Falcons in receiving this preseason, but he's firmly at risk if Atlanta only carries five wideouts. London, Mooney and McCloud didn't play in the preseason, and Hodge only suited up for the opener.
Tight ends (3): Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley
The biggest question here is whether John FitzPatrick, a sixth-round pick in 2022, sticks on the practice squad. Atlanta has high hopes for Pitts, while Woerner and Dwelley, a pair of offseason signings from the San Francisco 49ers, will hold niche offensive roles.
Offensive linemen (8): Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Kyle Hinton, Ryan Neuzil
When Atlanta split into two fields during training camp -- first- and second-string players on one side, third- and fourth-string on another -- these were the eight routinely on the field with the starters.
Defensive linemen (8): Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Ta'Quon Graham, Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, Eddie Goldman, Kentavius Street
Morris said the Falcons may go heavier up front, and of these eight, only two -- rookies Orhorhoro and Dorlus -- played in the preseason finale. Eight may ultimately be one body shy.
Outside linebackers (4): Matt Judon, James Smith-Williams, Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter
The mid-August trade for Judon leaves a few close candidates on the outside looking in, including 2022 third-round pick DeAngelo Malone and training camp standout Demone Harris.
Inside linebackers (4): Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, J.D. Bertrand
This has been set for months. Bertrand will be a special teams ace, while Elliss, Andersen and Landman will handle a variety of roles in the middle of Atlanta's defense.
Cornerbacks (6): A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Kevin King
Terrell, Hughes, Alford, Phillips and Hamilton did not play in the preseason finale. King is the favorite to be Atlanta's No. 6 corner, beating Natrone Brooks and Anthony Johnson after snatching the team's lone interception and tying for a team-high with two passes defended. King has also seen time at safety giving him the versatility edge over Brooks.
Safeties (5)*: Jessie Bates III, Justin Simmons, Richie Grant, Micah Abernathy, DeMarcco Hellams*
The Falcons believe Hellams, who will miss "significant time" with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, can return later this season. Thus, he needs to be on the initial 53-man roster, though he'll likely be placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. If he were to be placed on injured reserve beforehand, his season would be over.
Special teams (3): Kicker Younghoe Koo, Punter Bradley Pinion, Long Snapper Liam McCullough
The Falcons carried the same three specialists last year and have only these three currently on their roster.
Final Distribution
Offense: 23
Defense: 27
Special teams: 3