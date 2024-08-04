Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster Projection as Training Camp Heats Up
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. --The Atlanta Falcons' roster currently sits at 90 players. On Aug. 27, it will be down to 53, with eight practices and three preseason games set to dictate who makes the cut and who doesn't.
But with seven training camp practices -- three of which with players wearing pads -- in the rearview mirror, the Falcons' initial roster is starting to take shape.
Here's a look at our latest Atlanta Falcons on SI projections at the 53-man roster and practice squad ...
Quarterbacks (3)
On the team: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Nathan Rourke
Practice squad: N/A
Cut: Taylor Heinicke
With teams being able to make their third quarterback inactive on gamedays but still eligible to play as emergency options, it's heavily incentivized to carry a trio of passers.
Heinicke said after Atlanta's open practice July 27 at Seckinger High School that he sees the writing on the wall about his future with Cousins and Penix taking nearly all of the 11-on-11 snaps. The Falcons followed suit by releasing undrafted rookie quarterback John Paddock and signing former Canadian Football League star Nathan Rourke on Thursday.
If the Falcons weren't planning on letting Heinicke walk, then the Paddock/Rourke swap would have been unnecessary. Instead, Atlanta seems likely to keep Rourke as its emergency third quarterback and give Heinicke a fresh start.
Atlanta already received most of the salary cap relief from Heinicke when they gave him a pay cut earlier this year, but they would still save $1.2 million if they move on from him before the season starts.
Running Backs (4)
On the team: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan
Practice squad: Carlos Washington Jr.
Cut: Robert Burns
McClellan and Washington Jr. comprise one of the Falcons' more intriguing camp battles, and each have been strong of late. The preseason will ultimately dictate the winner, but the 22-year-old McClellan, a sixth-round rookie, is three years younger than Washington, an undrafted free agent in 2023, and has more capital invested into him.
Burns has missed all of training camp with a lower-body injury but has begun working out and rehabbing. He's currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
Receivers (6)
On the team: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Rondale Moore, Casey Washington
Practice squad: Austin Mack, Josh Ali, Chris Blair
Cut: James Washington, OJ Hiliare, Jesse Matthews, Dylan Drummond
The bottom of the depth chart at receiver could go a number of different ways. At the top, London, Mooney, McCloud and Hodge are safe bets -- but after them, there's plenty of uncertainty.
Moore has been ascending throughout camp but has played predominantly with the third- and fourth-string players. The same is true for Casey Washington, who was selected in the sixth round of April's draft. Still, they remain the favorites.
James Washington and Matthews were signed July 29 and have spent some time with the second-string offense, but it's difficult to project them above Casey Washington and Moore.
The Falcons carried Ali and Blair on their practice squad last year, and Morris and the new staff may do the same this year. Mack, a 1,000-yard receiver in the Canadian Football League last season, has seen reps as a second-string player in camp.
Hiliare, who went undrafted out of Bowling Green State University this spring, is a practice squad candidate. He's made a few impressive plays this summer and has a chance to stick around long-term.
Tight Ends (3)
On the team: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley
Practice squad: Austin Stogner
Cut: John FitzPatrick, Jordan Thomas
Pitts, Woerner and Dwelley have each enjoyed strong summers. Their spots on the roster appear safe.
Stogner, an undrafted rookie from the University of Oklahoma, drew praise from tight ends coach Kevin Koger on Wednesday for his ability to finish, and he seems like a prime practice squad piece. FitzPatrick may join -- or unseat -- him, though may be harder to keep.
Offensive Linemen (8)
On the team: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Kyle Hinton, Ryan Neuzil
Practice squad: Jovaughn Gwyn, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Barry Wesley
Cut: Julién Davenport, Andrew Stueber, John Leglue, Zack Bailey
In walkthroughs from OTAs to training camp, Atlanta has put eight offensive linemen on the warmup field with the first- and second-string players. No others have rotated over. The eight listed in the "on the team" category appear set.
With two swing interior linemen in Hinton and Neuzil making the team, the Falcons may carry just one -- Gwyn, a seventh-round pick in 2023 -- on the practice squad. Wesley was on Atlanta's practice squad last season, and continuity with offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford may help him return to the spot once more.
Jones-Smith, who signed with Atlanta after spending the summer in the United Football League, is another practice squad piece. Davenport and Stueber are both NFL veterans who may find opportunities elsewhere.
Defensive Linemen (9)
On the team: Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, James Smith-Williams, Zach Harrison, Ta'Quon Graham, Eddie Goldman, Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Demone Harris
Practice squad: Zion Logue, LaCale London
Cut: Kentavius Street, Prince Emili, Tommy Togiai
Nine on the roster is extensive, but a few -- like Smith-Williams and Harris -- can double as outside linebackers. This is also a spot where Atlanta could go heavy, Morris said before the Falcons' open practice Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For as much has been made about Atlanta's defensive front, it's one of the deepest spots on the team. There are several tough cuts, and there is no guarantee Logue or London make it past waivers if they are released on cutdown day. Street is a capable player who should have suitors elsewhere.
Eight of the nine players projected to make the team -- all but Dorlus -- have played with the first-team defense in camp, and so has London. Dorlus, a fourth-round rookie, is a safe bet to make the roster.
The preseason will ultimately dictate lots here, but the Falcons have no shortage of options.
Outside Linebackers (3)
On the team: Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice
Practice squad: DeAngelo Malone, Bradlee Anae
Cut: N/A
Carter, Ebiketie and Trice will be on the roster. Malone has received a few snaps with the starting defense at times in camp, but after playing just two defensive snaps last year, he entered the summer needing to prove himself to the new staff and hasn't been much of a standout thus far.
Anae is an interesting piece, as Morris has spoken highly of him throughout the summer. Both he and Malone, who Fontenot mentioned as a potential pass rush piece Wednesday, feel like they may stick around Flowery Branch this summer.
Inside Linebackers (4)
On the team: Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Troy Andersen, J.D. Bertrand
Practice squad: Milo Eifler, Donavan Mutin
Cut: N/A
The quartet of Elliss, Landman, Andersen and Bertrand is set. The only question facing Morris and staff is who plays more between Landman and Andersen, which is, as Morris said during OTAs, a good problem to have.
Eifler and Mutin have rotated in competition for the fifth linebacker spot throughout camp and the Falcons may ultimately choose to carry just one on the practice squad. If they do, Eifler, who has made several stout plays in camp, is the current favorite.
Cornerbacks (6)
On the team: A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III, Antonio Hamilton, Anthony Johnson
Practice squad: Natrone Brooks
Cut: Kevin King, Jayden Price, Trey Vaval
Terrell, Hughes, Alford and Phillips will be on the roster, and Hamilton, a backup nickel who has taken a good step forward in camp, is trending in the right direction.
Johnson and King have alternated the second-string outside cornerback spot opposite Phillips throughout the past week, but Johnson may have a slight edge. It's worth noting King hasn't played football the past two years, though he has history with assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray from the 2020-21 seasons, when they were members of the Green Bay Packers.
Price and Vaval, a pair of undrafted rookies, have been third- and fourth-string players throughout the summer.
Safeties (4)
On the team: Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Micah Abernathy
Practice squad: Luaks Denis
Cut: Dane Cruikshank, Tre Tarpley III
Bates, Grant and Hellams will be on the final roster, and Abernathy seems to have a stronghold on the fourth spot. Among the trio of Denis, Cruikshank and Tarpley, the former has seen the most work this summer and thus gets the practice squad nod.
Specialists (3)
On the team: Younghoe Koo (kicker), Bradley Pinion (punter), Liam McCullough (long snapper)
Practice squad: N/A
Cut: N/A
The Falcons started OTAs with four specialists -- the above three and undrafted punter Ryan Sanborn -- but released Sanborn on July 24, the day the team reported for training camp. Barring injuries, the trio of Koo, Pinion and McCullough will handle special teams responsibilities all season, as they did in 2023.