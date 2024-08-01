Atlanta Falcons Surprisingly Cut Rookie QB, Add Ex Texans TE Amid Roster Moves
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons swapped a pair of offensive roster spots Thursday, announcing two signings and corresponding releases.
Atlanta signed quarterback Nathan Rourke, who worked out for the team in the spring, and tight end Jordan Thomas.
In correspondence, the Falcons cut undrafted rookie quarterback John Paddock and receiver Daylen Baldwin. Paddock's early departure is particularly surprising, as quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates said the former University of Illinois signal caller impressed during OTAs and rookie minicamp in May.
"He's a good little player," Yates said. "He's got a good arm. He's got a good feel for the game. Obviously, not a lot of reps to go around out there for everybody, but whenever he's had his chance to get in there and do it, he's done a good job."
Paddock spent the summer as Atlanta's No. 4 passer, firmly behind Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. and Taylor Heinicke. Yates said Paddock did a good job of taking mental reps, but as camp progressed, he's had no chance at physical reps.
Rourke, who replaces Paddock in the quarterbacks room, was drafted in the second round of the 2020 Canadian Football League draft. The former Ohio University standout went 307-of-406 for 4,103 yards and 28 touchdowns across two seasons.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Rourke spent the past two years bouncing around NFL practice squads, working with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and New York Giants.
Thomas, a massive 6-foot-5, 280-pound tight end who played for the Birmingham Stallions in the United Football League this spring, was a sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2018.
Across 27 games and 12 starts in five NFL seasons, Thomas has recorded 22 receptions for 226 yards and five scores. In addition to the Texans, he's played with the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.
Rourke and Thomas will get their first chance to practice with the Falcons on Friday, when the team holds an open session at 6 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.