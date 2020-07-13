Atlanta Falcons Announce Their All-Decade Defense, Special Teams

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing their "All-Decade" team throughout July. Today, they released the defense as well as the special teams unit via their website. Three current players were selected to the group; Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones and Ricardo Allen.

Here's how the group was selected:

The team – selected by members of the national and local media, Falcons alumni and staff – is comprised of 12 offensive and defensive players, 11 starters and a flex position awarded to the highest-vote getter that is not part of the starting 11.

Take a look at the defense:

Defensive end: John Abraham

Defensive end: Vic Beasley

Defensive tackle: Grady Jarrett

Defensive tackle: Jonathan Babineaux

Linebacker: Deion Jones

Linebacker: Curtis Lofton

Linebacker: Sean Weatherspoon

Cornerback: Desmond Trufant

Cornerback: Robert Alford

Safety: William Moore

Safety: Ricardo Allen

Flex: Brent Grimes

Most of these selections are difficult to argue, as all of these guys were standout defenders for the Falcons at one point. This group features a handful of Pro Bowlers, as well as a mix of really solid quality starters to fill in the gaps. While the Falcons didn't always have the best defense during the decade, they have definitely had their fair share of talent over those years.

The special teams list also featured no surprises.

Kicker: Matt Bryant

Punter: Matt Bosher

Returner: Devin Hester

Long snapper: Josh Harris

Special teams player: Eric Weems

Hester, Bryant and Bosher were all elite special teams players for multiple seasons with Atlanta. Weems was also one of the more effective special teams players in the NFL and did it for eight seasons across two separate stints with the franchise.

The Falcons announced at the end of the post that the offensive team will be announced on July 20.

