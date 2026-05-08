News & Notes From Day One Of Falcons Rookie Minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday, welcoming 46 players to the headquarters . That group consists of the six drafted players, 14 undrafted free agents, 21 non-rostered invitees, two veterans trying out, and three veteran Falcons.

All told, there was not a lot of football happening. Instead, there was a lot of drill work and just moving around.

This period is intended more for the rookies to begin acclimating to life at Flowery Branch, learning where things are, how the schedule works, and getting to know their coaches. With that in mind, it was a good day.

But as for the things we picked up, Falcons OnSI was able to narrow down a handful of nuggets from the first day of the period.

First look at Zachariah Branch (17) and the Falcons rookies pic.twitter.com/kUayGRneuB — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) May 8, 2026

Injury Updates

Kevin Stefanski confirmed before practice on Friday that both Avieon Terrell and Anterio Thompson would be present but not actively participating. Terrell is still nursing a hamstring injury that ultimately led him to drop down draft boards and into the Falcons’ grasp at pick 48. The second rounder was seen on the field, but was not involved in anything beyond warmups during the media viewing period.

It was not clear what injury Thompson is dealing with.

The only real look we got at Avieon Terrell today (aside from warmups). pic.twitter.com/ge2rSZqVZi — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) May 8, 2026

Cash Jones Position Change

Georgia undrafted free agent running back Cash Jones was working out with the wide receivers during the media viewing period. His Bulldog teammate confirmed the reason why.

“That’s my guy,” Branch said. “And they’re transitioning him to receiver, and he’s playing slot, too. He’s always a great energy and a bright guy, as well. He’s always keeping the energy up, so it’s always good to have him around.”

Jones is considered a long shot to make the Falcons’ roster, but this position change should help his case. He has elite speed and made most of his damage at Georgia as a third-down receiving option, finishing with 44 catches for 470 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons. Jones could also be a good option to make the roster as a special teamer.

New Uniforms

The Falcons updated their jerseys this offseason, and seeing them up close was pretty cool. They are far more legible than before, and there is much more red. Overall, the new look is very clean, and I think fans will be pleased.

Stefanski Not Afraid to Play Rookies

Kevin Stefanski made it clear that this is strictly an acclimation period and that roster/depth chart decisions are nowhere close to being made, but he also said he is not opposed to putting rookies on the field early.

“In this day and age, we’re counting on rookies to play,” the Falcons’ head coach said. “There's no concern about putting a guy out there when they're ready. I think so much of this game is earning a role. If a rookie earns a role and week one, he's ready to go, then he'll be out there.

“I don't think you have the luxury of redshirting players, so to speak. So we'll take it on a case-by-case basis, but I've had a lot of experience with young players, that when they're ready, they play.”

The Falcons put several rookies on the field last year, but that was not always the case with the previous regime. Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro both took what were referred to as “redshirt years” by former head coach Raheem Morris, but that does not appear to be the case moving forward.

Cool Moment

After practice, Zachariah Branch made a point to stop and shake every media member's hand and introduce himself. It was a small gesture that did not go unnoticed.

Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch made a point to introduce himself to everyone in the media scrum before getting started. pic.twitter.com/OGIocmY4ab — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) May 8, 2026

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