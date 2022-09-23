The Atlanta Falcons share several parallels with the Seattle Seahawks.

During the last decade, the Falcons faced the Seahawks twice in the NFL playoffs, with the former walking away with the victory both times.

Entering this season, both teams had new faces at quarterback after trading their franchise staples. As a result, the two franchises often found themselves in the same spot in many preseason power rankings - the bottom of the barrel.

For the Falcons, Marcus Mariota replaced Matt Ryan, now with the Indianapolis Colts, under center, while Geno Smith fills the same spot in Seattle previously held by Russell Wilson, now with the Denver Broncos.

While Smith, who hasn't been a full-time starter since 2014 with the New York Jets, is new to the role with the Seahawks, he's far from an unknown commodity to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

"When I was in Tennessee, we went against (Geno Smith) when he was with the Jets," Arthur Smith said. "We've got a couple games now to watch him, what he's doing in Seattle's offense and how they're handling their personnel."

Throughout the week of preparation, Falcons defenders have praised Seattle's signal caller for his pocket presence and ability to extend plays with his legs. However, the thing that's impressed Arthur Smith the most has little to do with on-field play.

"I give him a lot of credit, he's obviously a very resilient player," said Atlanta's head coach. "He's playing really well right now (and) there's a lot to be said for that. Doesn't go the way he probably envisioned when he got drafted and he comes back, keeps swinging, and I got so much respect for guys like that. He's been playing really solid football for the Seahawks."

Despite the new face at quarterback, several familiar faces are still present on Seattle's offense, including second-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

However, the team had just as many players make their way to the Pacific Northwest, led by tight end Noah Fant. Seattle had an active draft, adding day-one starters in offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, and bringing in second-round running back Kenneth Wallker.

Though the Seahawks are in a much different phase from the last time they played the Falcons (Week 1, 2020), they're far from lackluster in the talent department.

"I think Waldron's done a pretty good job," said Smith. "They've got a lot of really good skill players to know. They like to use all three of those tight ends; (Will) Dissly and Fant and Colby Parkinson. And then the receivers, Metcalf and Lockett, they're as good of a 1-2 punch as anybody in the league, they added (Marquise) Goodwin. They've got a lot of weapons; they've got (Rashaad) Penny at (running) back, Kenneth Walker. They've got two young tackles (Cross, Lucas); they've got pretty good players."

From the new quarterback to second-year play caller and extensive usage of tight ends, there are several similarities between the Falcons and Seahawks.

When the game kicks off at 4:25 p.m., the differences that exist will become evident, and the Falcons are hoping they'll shine in Atlanta's favor.

