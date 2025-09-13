Atlanta Falcons to Avoid Key Commanders Weapon in Week 4 after Season-Ending Injury
The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders have faced off in each of the last four seasons. The Commanders are a perfect 4-0 in those games, including last year's 30-24 overtime victory over the Falcons in Washington.
They're scheduled to play again in Week 4, and the Commanders will be without a key offensive weapon. Running back Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in the team's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
He will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports, and the injury threatens the career of the 30-year-old running back.
Ekeler joined the Commanders prior to last season and had an almost perfectly balanced season in a reserve role. He had 377 yards rushing and four touchdowns and 376 yards receiving. He missed last season's game against the Falcons as well.
It's been a quirk of scheduling that has put the Commanders on the Falcons' schedule for five consecutive seasons. The game took on more interesting storylines when former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn took the Washington job prior to last season.
Coupled with Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels and Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix Jr. being two bright, young stars in the league, and the game has become must-see TV this year.
The Falcons host the Commanders after a difficult schedule to start the season. Atlanta played host to the NFC South champion Buccaneers, travel to Minnesota to take on a Vikings team that went 14-3 last season, and a trip up I-85 to face the Panthers.
Daniels outplayed Penix in their first meeting. Daniels had been starting the entire season, but it was only Penix's first start. Daniels threw for three touchdowns to the Penix's one, but it was the Daniels's legs that proved to be the difference.
Finding acres of space in the Falcons' defense, Daniels rushed 16 times for a game-leading 127 yards.
With Ekeler gone for the season, the Commanders may lean on Daniels as a runner again against the Falcons, especially after they saw how Atlanta struggled to contain Baker Mayfield last week in their loss to the Buccaneers.