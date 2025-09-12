Commanders' Austin Ekeler suffers gruesome injury vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Commanders had to help running back Austin Ekeler off the field after an apparent non-contact Achilles injury in the fourth quarter against the Packers on Thursday Night Football.
Ekeler joins the long list of injured Commanders with rookie cornerback Trey Amos, veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., offensive lineman Brandon Coleman and tight end John Bates in terms of those leaving the game.
The Packers also had wide receiver Jayden Reed exit with a shoulder injury.
With Ekeler out, it could result in more carries for rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, veteran Jeremy McNichols and third-year pro Chris Rodriguez Jr.
If Ekeler misses time, the Commanders could struggle on offense in the backfield.
"There's certain players you want to feature in certain spaces and Austin’s shown uniqueness in a lot of ways, but sometimes in the passing game there's some really unique things that he can do," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week.
"... In the early part, man, you want to get reps for people, you want to see guys go and that's how roles start to emerge. So, you do have to do that a little bit in September football just to get the play style up and running like you want it to.”
The Commanders are trailing by multiple scores with just minutes left in the game against the Packers. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
