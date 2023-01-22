Ravens Lamar Jackson Trade Report: Falcons Could Move A.J. Terrell, Grady Jarrett?

The Atlanta Falcons appear well-positioned to make a run at Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason, but the asking price in return may be cause for hesitation.

Same story, different chapter.

For the second consecutive offseason, the Atlanta Falcons are perceived to be big-name hunting at the quarterback position - a pursuit that could just lead them to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh are steadfast in their belief that Jackson will be in Baltimore for years to come, some insiders claim otherwise.

According to the Washington Post, teams around the NFL "perceive Jackson to be available," with executives and contract negotiators "(suggesting) for weeks that it appears Jackson’s tenure with the Ravens is nearing its end."

So, Jackson certainly could be on the move - and the Falcons remain one of the teams consistently in the mix. One insider previously stated that Atlanta's the leader in the clubhouse while most sportsbooks have the Dirty Birds as one of the three likeliest landing spots.

And that trend was only further strengthened by the Post.

"The executives I spoke with kept coming back to two NFC South teams as potential Jackson landing spots: the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers," the Post said. "Both missed out on Deshaun Watson a year ago — but not without a significant fight. Both have a need at quarterback, both markets could use a jolt, and neither owner is afraid to spend."

All four NFC South teams - Atlanta, Carolina, the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - were listed as top-10 candidates via sportsbooks for Jackson, meaning there's a strong chance he's either on the Falcons or playing against them twice a year.

Thus, the sweepstakes carry a little bit of added significance ... and may force Atlanta to steepen its price on a potential deal. But what could the package be?

The Post suggested Carolina send star cornerback Jaycee Horn, two first-round picks and a future second-round pick - and the Falcons' deal may be even more expensive.

"Atlanta, never more of a pro football town than when Michael Vick was running its offense," the Post began, "could offer rising star cornerback A.J. Terrell, the No. 8 pick, future picks in 2023 and maybe even aging defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who would add bona fide chops to the interior of Baltimore’s defensive line, especially if Calais Campbell retires."

The initial reaction here is no way. Terrell and Jarrett are Atlanta's two best defenders, quality leaders and are both under contract for multiple years; they're legitimate building blocks.

But think about it - isn't Jackson worth it?

He's a former MVP and one of the most electrifying players in football. The injury concerns over the last two years? Freak situations, per Harbaugh.

Nonetheless, for a young team trying to build, losing Terrell and Jarrett would hurt the foundation - but moving one (particularly Terrell) in a potential deal for Jackson seems likely.

According to the Post, executives around the league believe that Baltimore, unsurprisingly, would aspire to get Jackson out of the AFC. Further, the Ravens would want "proven young talent" in addition to draft picks.

Terrell, 24, was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and has developed into a standout cornerback who expanded his skillset to shadowing opponents' No. 1 receiver this past season.

Baltimore has "prioritized the secondary in team building" and spends most of its time on defense in nickel coverage but has only Marlon Humphrey as a steady option at corner for 2023, making Terrell particularly appealing.

Thus, the price to get Jackson in Atlanta could be at least one, if not two All-Pro defenders, two first-round draft picks (including one guaranteed in the top-10), an additional second-round selection, and a hefty contract that could certainly be among the highest league-wide.

But the return is a 25-year-old one-of-one athlete and playmaker, per Jarrett and Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who could take the team - and city - to new heights.

Is it worth it? And perhaps more importantly, is it feasible?

Only time will tell ... but it's shaping up to be a tenure-defining decision for Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

