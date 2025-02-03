Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Nearly Chose Ohio State Over Texas as Recruit
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's future is bright, set up by a well-lit path including a stellar three-year stint at the University of Texas from 2020-22.
But Robinson's career arc nearly avoided Austin, Texas.
Robinson, who recently appeared on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons," said he was "silently committed" to Ohio State University for one week.
A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Robinson would have joined now-Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and now-Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others, on the Buckeyes' offense.
Robinson, who attended Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona, even called the Buckeyes' coaches and told them his decision -- but shortly thereafter, he had a change of heart.
"Then that next day, I was like, 'It just doesn't feel right,'" Robinson said. "I started praying and I just know God was telling me, 'That's not the place for you. Ohio State's not it.' I knew Texas was the place I was supposed to be at, but I was really just going to Ohio State because, like, it looked the best."
Robinson noted Ohio State's facilities were "crazy," something Parsons also said. Parsons nearly chose the Buckeyes as well but instead opted for Penn State.
For Robinson, the allure and energy of Ohio State, be it the brand, facilities or pedigree, was intriguing.
"I was there, and I was like, 'I'm coming here,'" Robinson said, laughing. "With no thought."
But Robinson didn't go back to Columbus, Ohio. He acknowledged the Buckers were "definitely not it" for him, and Texas proved a strong decision.
Across three years at Texas, Robinson collected numerous accolades. He was an honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020, a first-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2021 and a unanimous All-American in 2022, when he won the Doak Walker Award given annually to the nation's top running back.
The Falcons drafted Robinson at No. 8 overall in 2023, and he's developed into one of the NFL's best young playmakers.
After setting the franchise rookie record with 1,463 scrimmage yards in 2023, Robinson shined in 2024. He tied Jamal Anderson (1998) for the second-most rushing scores in a season with 14.
Among running backs league wide, Robinson ranked third with 1,456 rushing yards, fourth with 1,886 scrimmage yards and sixth in touchdowns, while his 12 games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage trailed only Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley's 13.
The 23-year-old Robinson was initially named a Pro Bowl alternate, but with Barkley and the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl, Robinson earned the elevation.
Perhaps the uber-talented Robinson makes it to that stage regardless of which college he chose -- but in retrospect, he feels Texas was his best choice, and his career arc agrees.