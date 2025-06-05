Former Falcons Sack Leader Re-Signs with Chargers
Former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Bud Dupree cashed in Wednesday evening.
Dupree, who tied for the Falcons' team lead with 6.5 sacks in 2023, re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, the team announced in a press release.
The 32-year-old Dupree penned a one-year, $6 million deal to stay in Los Angeles, where he recorded six sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games. Though he didn't make any starts, Dupree played 50% of the Chargers' defensive snaps last season.
A native of Macon, Ga., Dupree starred at the University of Kentucky before being selected No. 22 overall by the Steelers in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.
Dupree developed into a standout player for the Steelers, starting 57 of his final 58 games; he recorded 19.5 sacks from 2019-20.
The following offseason, Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Tennessee Titans but struggled to find the same level of productivity, recording seven sacks and eight tackles for loss in 22 games (17 starts).
The 6-4, 269-pound Dupree logged 18 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits across 11 games, all starts, in 2022.
His journey took him to Atlanta, where he had an individually successful season before signing with the Chargers in May of 2024.
By re-upping with the Chargers, Dupree will have played at least two seasons with each team he's been on -- apart from the Falcons, who underwent head coaching and schematic changes after Dupree's lone campaign.
Dupree had only one solo tackle in his return to Atlanta last season, though the Chargers took a 17-13 win after Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins tossed four interceptions.
The Falcons and Chargers aren't currently scheduled to play in 2025.