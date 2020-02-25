Falcons provide updates on Hooper, McKinley, Campbell, more

The potential shake-ups have kicked off for the Atlanta Falcons a month before the start of the NFL league year.

Less than two weeks after owner Arthur Blank said the team will consider cutting Devonta Freeman, Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff told the reporters at the NFL Combine of more players who could find themselves on the chopping block.

He said the Falcons will let Austin Hooper, De’Vondre Campbell and Wes Schweitzer reach free agency in mid-March, and he is still deliberating on the fifth-year team option of Takk McKinley.

Hooper, Campbell and Schweitzer could come back at the right price but will be free to talk to other teams on the open market. McKinley has one guaranteed year left on his rookie contract.

Last season, Hooper established himself as one of Matt Ryan’s favorite pass-catching options and one of the best tight ends in football, with 75 grabs for 787 yards and six scores.

Campbell led Atlanta in tackles, while Schweitzer started seven games and McKinley played in 14, recording 3.5 sacks.

It all comes down to money for the severely short-pocketed Falcons. They currently rank 30th out of the 32 NFL teams in available cap space. Right now, they possess a little more than $4.3 million in free money under the cap, so the rumored changes could keep coming.

Monday, Atlanta also picked up the $2 million option of backup quarterback Matt Schaub.