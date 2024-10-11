Falcons at Panthers Final Injury Report: Bijan, Mooney Cleared
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their final injury report -- and list of game statuses -- before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris ruled out linebacker Troy Andersen, who suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and hasn't taken the field since.
But Atlanta may get back fellow linebacker Nate Landman, who's been officially listed as questionable. Landman is on injured reserve with quad and calf injuries and has been a limited participant in each of the team's three practices.
If Andersen and Landman don't play, fifth-round rookie linebacker JD Bertrand will start opposite Kaden Elliss. Bertrand collected five tackles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, which was his first extended action as a professional.
Andersen and Landman are the only two Falcons with game designations entering Sunday, meaning the rest of the roster is good to go.
This includes running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring), receiver Darnell Mooney (knee), nickel cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) and outside linebacker Matt Judon (hamstring).
Judon was a limited participant throughout the week but isn't on the game report. Alford cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant Friday, as were Robinson and Mooney, who were limited Thursday.
Atlanta gave veteran rest days to five players Friday: offensive tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary and defensive linemen Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Ta'Quon Graham.
The Falcons (3-2) and Panthers (1-4) will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.