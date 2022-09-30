Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for 'Heavyweight Fight' vs. Browns Offense

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.

While getting off the field on third down is always important, it proves especially true against the Browns and their methodical approach. Despite playing without suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cleveland ranks fifth in the league in yards per game and sixth in points.

Replacing Watson is veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett, who's on his third team in as many years. The 6-4, 235-pound Brissett may be new to Cleveland, but he's certainly not a fresh face to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who heaped praise on the signal caller in between jabs at his alma mater, North Carolina State, a rival of Smith's North Carolina Tar Heels.

"I've gone against Brissett a few times," Smith said. "Saw him in Indy (when Smith was with the Tennessee Titans), saw him last year down in Miami when we practiced with him. Really good player, other than the fact that he went to NC State, but he's a really good player; he's hard to bring down, he's got a big arm, smart."

Through three games, the 29-year-old Brissett has totaled 596 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while completing just over 66 percent of his passes. He hasn't necessarily been a game-breaking player, but he's done his part and managed the game to the degree the Browns need him to.

Fortunately for Cleveland, regardless of who's at quarterback, they're going to have a strong offense for as long as running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are on the roster. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees described the two as "special" and "the best tandem" in the league.

For Smith, figuring out how to slow down Chubb and Hunt is where the battle begins on Sunday.

"They're going to try to grind you down, and we've got to be ready to go, especially in the run defense," said Smith. "You've got to tackle well; the arm tackles aren't going to bring Chubb down. We've got to be able to grind this game and it's going to be a heavyweight fight."

The Falcons rank 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game and 21st in yards allowed per carry. However, the three-game sample size is ultimately not enough to pull outstanding conclusions regarding Atlanta's ability to play the run; facing off against Cleveland's potent rushing attack will be as good of a measuring stick as can be.

If the Falcons are able to limit the Browns' success on the ground, Brissett will be given an opportunity to prove he can lead them to victory. He'll be doing so against a Falcons pass defense ranked 27th in yards allowed and dead last in opponent completion percentage.

Thus far, Atlanta has faced standout receivers Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, among others. Entering Week 4, the task won't get any easier, as six-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper will headline the Browns' weaponry.

"Really good skill guys," said Smith, on Cleveland's offense. "Amari, really good route runner, really polished, really smart player. Knows how to find the voids when you're playing in zone. He's been a problem in this league, had a lot of productivity when he was out in Oakland (and) Dallas. Donovan Peoples-Jones, he's consistent. Their guys, like our receivers, enjoy blocking, and you see it show up on tape. They've got some speed (in) (Anthony) Schwartz."

Cooper is coming off a pair of 100-yard receiving games and sits at 19 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. For comparison, Falcons standout rookie receiver Drake London has 16 receptions for 214 yards and two scores.

Peoples-Jones, a 2020 sixth-round pick, has started all three games to date. After posting a breakout second campaign in which he had 34 receptions for 597 yards and three touchdowns, Peoples-Jones had a productive start to this season, posting six receptions for 60 yards on 11 targets. However, in the two games since, he has just one reception for 10 yards on four targets.

Cleveland's receiving depth severely falls off after those two, as the aforementioned Schwartz has just one reception for 19 yards and two carries for 20 more, and rookie David Bell has two catches for 12 yards.

Much of the burden of the Browns' passing game falls on Cooper, Peoples-Jones, Hunt and tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

Njoku, a 2017 first-round pick whose career has been littered with inconsistency, had an outstanding game in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Bryant, a third-year pro from Macon, Georgia, has seen eight targets thus far, hauling in five for 63 yards. Three of his receptions have gone for first downs.

As a former tight ends coach, Smith holds a special place in his heart for the position and recognizes that Cleveland's group could pose problems on Sunday.

"Their tight end's - Njoku, he's a threat, really good vertical route runner," shared Smith. "He can be a problem if he gets going, and then (also) Harrison Bryant. They're very productive. They use their tight ends really well."

Last but certainly not least is the group up front that paves the way for Chubb and Hunt and ranks well inside the top-10 in sacks allowed. Pees called Cleveland's offensive line "one of, if not the best," in the league.

From left to right, the Browns' front five features Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin, who has experience with Smith from their time together in Tennessee.

"Physical" has been used to describe Cleveland's entire team all week, and the offensive line certainly helps set the tone.

"They're coming to mash you," Smith stated. "I know what Jack (Conklin) is all about - one of the toughest guys I've ever coached. Got all the respect in the world for (him). Wyatt Teller, tough player. Pocic, is smart, big, physical. Joel Bitonio and Wills, they play the right way."

The Falcons spent two weeks on the west coast, starting with their game against the Los Angeles Rams. Now back home, the challenge that awaits is entirely different from anything they've seen thus far.

There's nothing Hollywood about the Cleveland Browns. They're a smash-mouth, tough, physical team that is coming to Atlanta with intentions to run the ball all over the Falcons defense.

Atlanta knows it's coming. All that's left to do is strap on the helmet and put on the gloves in preparation of the "heavyweight fight" that lies ahead.

