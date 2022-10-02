Skip to main content

WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores TD After Falcons Defense Forces Turnover

The Atlanta Falcons have scored their first touchdown of Week 4, with a familiar face punching it in.

The Atlanta Falcons are off to a fast start in their Week 4 contest with the Cleveland Browns.

After a 30-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo got the Falcons on the board, Atlanta's defense helped its offense, as safety Jaylinn Hawkins forced a fumble as he hit his helmet directly on the ball when tackling Browns tight end David Njoku.

The Falcons offense capitalized, putting together a three-play, 31-yard touchdown drive set up by a 22-yard pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota to tight end Parker Hesse and capped off by an 11-yard rushing score by Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson entered the game as the NFL's third-leading rusher and just won the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award. Through three games, Patterson has recorded 302 yards and two touchdowns on 49 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per attempt. He's already set a new career high in rushing yards in a game - twice.

Through one quarter of action, Patterson has six carries for 25 yards and a score while Atlanta's offense has posted 115 total yards. The unit is averaging over seven yards per play.

The Browns are without starting defensive linemen Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan, making the challenge of defending the league's fifth-best rushing attack all the more challenging.

Due to Cleveland's dominant numbers in time of possession, every possession will hold additional importance, and thus far, the Falcons have capitalized on their opportunities.

