Falcons Projected to be Shutout in Comp Picks Despite Losing Drew Dalman
Before the 2025 NFL draft, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot defended his past selections with a few notable success stories.
Among them was center Drew Dalman, a fourth-round pick in 2021 who left for the Chicago Bears in free agency this spring. Fontenot cited Dalman's status as the second-highest paid center in the NFL -- he penned a three-year, $42 million contract with Chicago -- as a nod to the quality of the pick.
Sentiments aside, the Falcons were poised to receive benefits for Dalman's departure. The NFL's valuation of Dalman aligned Atlanta to receive a fifth-round compensatory draft pick in 2026 -- but the Falcons ultimately aren't expected to get that pick.
Atlanta signed linebacker Divine Deablo, who spent the past four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, to a two-year contract worth up to $14 million in free agency. Deablo was valued as a sixth-round compensatory pick.
Per NFL rules, teams lose the right to their compensatory pick when they sign a player valued within one round of the player they lost. In essence, because Dalman was evaluated at a fifth-round level and Deablo at a sixth-round level, the Falcons canceled out their own compensation.
As a result, Atlanta is not expected to receive any additional 2026 draft picks, according to NFL.com.
It's worth noting the Falcons won't be awarded compensation for the loss of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who signed a three-year, $43 million deal with the Bears in the spring, because Atlanta released Jarrett. Teams do not earn compensatory picks for releasing players.
The Falcons are already short on 2026 picks after Fontenot dealt their first- and fifth-round choices in two separate trades during the 2025 NFL draft. They had a chance to recoup a fifth-rounder courtesy of Dalman's exit, but ultimately valued Deablo more than the pick.
Dalman played in 57 games with 40 starts across four years in Atlanta.
In 2024, he earned a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 4 among centers. He was a stout run blocker, slotting in fifth overall at his position with a 79.8 grade, while his 66.6 pass protection grade put him at No. 21 out of 64 qualified centers.
Across 554 snaps, the Salinas, Calif., native allowed two sacks and committed three penalties.
The Bears rewarded Dalman for his efforts. The NFL planned to reward the Falcons, too. Atlanta chose Deablo. Only time will tell if Fontenot and his staff made the right call.