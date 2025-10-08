Falcons Confident Momentum Alive and Well for Bills Matchup
The Atlanta Falcons bounced back in Week 4 with a resounding 34-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, just one week after suffering a humiliating 30-0 loss. Despite the close score, the team looked great on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
The Falcons offense turned in its best performance of the season, posting a season high in points and racking up 435 yards of total offense. Atlanta scored four times in the red zone last week, after scoring just two total red zone touchdowns in the previous three games.
The Falcons were equally as disruptive defensively, forcing two fumbles (although neither was recovered), recording six quarterback hits, four tackles for losses, three pass breakups, two sacks and an interception.
In Week 5, the Atlanta Falcons had their bye week, taking a week off from action just a month into the season. Despite the pause, rookie safety Xavier Watts believes the momentum the team built last week will carry through into Week 6 and the remainder of the season.
“I feel like that type of momentum doesn’t just die,” Watts said Tuesday after practice. “Especially, you know, we played a good game against a good opponent. So I feel like it’s going to continue until Monday.”
The Falcons are back in action on primetime in Week 6, facing off against the Buffalo Bills. Watts noted that the team turned in a strong performance against a good team last time they were on the field against the Commanders. Monday night will present an even bigger challenge against one of the best teams in the NFL.
Head coach Raheem Morris echoes Watts' sentiments, believing that the bye week is by no means a “momentum killer.”
“I’m not the big momentum killer guy,” Morris said during Tuesday’s presser. “I think the guys are hungry.”
Hopefully, the Falcons' offense has not vanquished its appetite over the bye week. While the defense has played well for the most part this season, the main momentum that will need to carry over is on the offensive side of the ball. Against Washington, the Falcons unleashed their offense for the first time this season, getting it going both through the air and on the ground and most importantly, they were able to get the ball in the end zone.
As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for a primetime showdown against one of the best teams in the NFL this week, the focus will be on carrying on their hard-earned momentum and proving that their Week 4 showing was no fluke, and that is what this team truly is: an elite offense with a stifling defense that can get the job done.