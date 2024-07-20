Atlanta Falcons Day 3 Rookie Tabbed to 'Thrive' Under Raheem Morris
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' rookie class has drawn a wide range of reviews, though the most common centers are long-term optimism with short-term skepticism surrounding the group's ability to make an immediate impact.
But fourth-round defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus may be in line to ease those concerns.
With several departures on the defensive line, including last year's co-sack leaders Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree, opportunity exists for Dorlus to carve a role - and Bleacher Report believes he'll do exactly that, tabbing him as one of seven rookies acquired on the third day of the draft who can thrive this fall.
"Dorlus is caught somewhere between a base end and an interior player," writes Bleacher Report. "Dorlus has the explosiveness and length to be a weapon off the edge, as well as the weight to theoretically be a useful player along the interior."
Part of the excitement surrounding the 6-foot-3, 283-pound Dorlus is his fit under new head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, each of whom arrived this spring from the Los Angeles Rams.
Bleacher Report noted the hybrid build Dorlus carries, resembling a pair of ex-Rams in A'Shawn Robinson and Jonah Williams. Dorlus is the best bet on Atlanta's defense to fill the role, which saw Robinson and Williams play at least 50 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
After the draft, Morris praised Dorlus's versatility and his ability to generate pressure from a variety of spots. During the 2023 season at Oregon, Dorlus received 253 snaps at three technique, 159 snaps at 4i and 160 snaps at edge.
In 2023, Dorlus logged 6.5 tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks. He deflected nine passes, most among all PAC-12 defensive linemen, and ranked No. 15 in the country with 35 quarterback hurries. He earned All-PAC-12 honors for the third consecutive season.
The Falcons' defensive line has questions on the edge, with third-year outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and second-year defensive end Zach Harrison given much of the burden to take strides. Ebiketie finished third on the team with six sacks last year, while Harrison made three sacks and four tackles for loss in his final three appearances.
Behind them, there's third-round rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice, veteran edge Lorenzo Carter, experienced defensive end James Smith-Williams and six-year pro Kentavius Street, who can play both inside and outside.
Atlanta's interior defensive line has many more answers, headlined by Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata with depth pieces such as Ta'Quon Graham and second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro.
But with uncertainty about pass rush productivity, the Falcons believe Dorlus has a chance to be a part of the solution - and his skill set suggests a larger role than some anticipate in Year 1.
"It's hard to imagine a world where a player of Dorlus' flexibility can't find the field one way or another," Bleacher Report writes.