Falcons Fall to Dolphins in Preseason Opener: Top Takeaways on Penix, Risers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons will fly back to Flowery Branch with a loss and three medical bills to front following a week of work against the Miami Dolphins in South Beach.
Atlanta suffered a 20-13 defeat to the Dolphins in the preseason opener Friday night inside Hard Rock Stadium, but sustained injuries to a pair of defensive players penciled in to make the roster in safety DeMarcco Hellams and outside linebacker Bralen Trice.
Their ailments came after the Falcons placed receiver Rondale Moore on the season-ending injured reserve after hurting his knee in Wednesday's joint practice.
Yet through the week, Atlanta also learned plenty about itself, thrice competing with a Dolphins squad that has made the playoffs each of the past two years and is expected to extend that streak to three this fall.
And as the lights go down inside an empty Hard Rock Stadium, here are seven points from the Falcons' first preseason contest ...
Penix Shows Confidence, Poise
All eyes were on Falcons rookie signal caller Michael Penix Jr., and he responded with a strong 9-of-16, 104-yard, no-turnover performance Friday night. From the start of joint practices Tuesday through his mid-second quarter departure in the game, Penix did not throw an interception and avoided catastrophy.
But the bar shouldn't be dodging miscues -- though after the Falcons threw as many touchdowns (17) as interceptions last year, it's fair if that is the standard for some. Still, it isn't for Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft.
Penix said after the game he didn't have a monumental realization throughout the day he was making his NFL debut. It's still football, the same sport he's been playing since he was five. He navigated it all with a smile on his face.
"No nerves," Penix said. "No jitters. I was just ready to go."
Takes shouldn't be formed about Penix off two joint practices and/or a preseason game. Still, after seeing his arm talent, fearlessness and exuberant charisma, there is definite reason for optimism about what he can become.
Falcons Cornerback Depth Impresses
Atlanta opted not to play its three starting corners in A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes and nickel Dee Alford, and top substitute Clark Phillips III played sparingly early. As such, Friday proved lengthy for several backups still fighting for jobs: Kevin King, Anthony Johnson and nickel Antonio Hamilton.
Each of the three made plays. King, playing in his first game since the 2021 season, had an interception and a forced fumble to go along with a pair of passes defended. Johnson had a pass breakup, as did Hamilton.
Throughout training camp, Hamilton has quietly played at a high level and feels close to cementing his spot in the aforementioned quartet of roster locks at corner. Falcons coach Raheem Morris threw impromptu praise toward Hamilton postgame.
King and Johnson, meanwhile, have been in a close competition for the No. 6 -- and final -- corner spot this summer. They alternate days working with the second-string defense and trade strong performances, a characteristic that showed up again Friday.
Granted, the Falcons' reserve defense played against a backup offense, and Dolphins quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson combined to go just 12-of-33 -- but the level of play from Atlanta's corners remained impressive.
Rookies Up & Down
Penix wasn't the lone rookie to play, though he was the most impressive. Morris said postgame he'll have a better answer on Trice, who was Penix's college teammate at the University of Washington, when the Falcons return home Saturday.
But apart from the two ex-Huskies, the biggest story of Atlanta's rookie class is sixth-round receiver Casey Washington, who had a team-high three catches for 27 yards on nine targets. He also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt, his second consecutive strong rep as a gunner in coverage.
Linebacker J.D. Bertrand, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, had four tackles but was on the receiving end of a forceful redzone stiff-arm by Dolphins running back Chris Brooks and was beat for a touchdown by running back Jeff Wilson on a rub route.
Sixth-round running back Jase McClellan received nine carries but mustered only 30 yards while adding two receptions for 13 yards. Atlanta's ground game struggled as a whole, as second-year pro Carlos Washington Jr. turned 16 carries into just 25 yards, though he scored the team's lone touchdown.
Ruke Orhorhoro, Atlanta's second-round defensive tackle, made two tackles and registered a quarterback hit. The Falcons' other two defensive tackle draftees, fourth-rounder Brandon Dorlus and sixth-rounder Zion Logue, tallied one tackle apiece.
Among undrafted players, cornerback Jayden Price led the Falcons with seven tackles. Offensively, receiver OJ Hiliare saw six targets, hauling in one reception for 16 yards -- he nearly scored a touchdown with one minute remaining that would've pushed Atlanta within an extra point of tying the game. Tight end Austin Stogner received four targets but did not make any catches.
Special Teams Standouts
The bottom of the Falcons' 53-man roster will be filled by players who bring value in the game's third phase, and two in particular impressed Friday.
Third-year outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone made four tackles overall, and three came on punt coverage. Throughout training camp, Malone has also worked with the first-team punt-block unit and is a staple in Atlanta's special teams looks.
Last season, Malone played in all 17 games but saw only two defensive snaps. However, he was on the field for 78 percent of snaps on special teams, and with coordinator Marquice Williams retained by Morris, such a track record is relevant.
Malone, while quiet and still inefficient defensively as a pass rusher, will have to make the team on special teams -- and Friday night, he proved he's capable of making an impact on fourth down.
Similarly, veteran safety Dane Cruikshank was active in the return game. He made just one special teams tackle, coming on a kickoff midway through the first quarter, but disrupted a few other returns and routinely defeated his blocker.
Cruikshank finished the game with three tackles and a pass breakup. If Hellams misses extended time, Cruikshank, who has played in 54 NFL games and made four starts since entering the league in 2018, may ultimately earn a roster spot due to his special teams prowess.
Unlike Malone and Cruikshank, kicker Younghoe Koo has no such fear about his roster spot, but it's worth mentioning Koo made both of his field goal attempts against Miami, including a 53-yarder in the third quarter, and his lone extra point.
Where's Pass Rush?
The Falcons failed to get a sack on any of Miami's 40 dropbacks. Atlanta recorded seven quarterback hits, but second-year defensive end Zach Harrison (two) was the only player who had more than one.
The rest of Atlanta's hits came from Orhorhoro, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, outside linebacker Bradlee Anae, defensive lineman Kentavius Street and linebacker Milo Eifler.
After the game, Morris said he was "really excited" about the performances of Harrison, Street and defenive tackle Ta'Quon Graham. Each of those three had positive weeks in Miami, but the outside linebacker room -- where the Falcons' edge rush figures to come from -- was unspectacular.
Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie struggled against the run and failed to make an impact as a pass rusher. He had a strong performance in Wednesday's joint practice, but his up-and-down summer was perhaps best illustrated by his lackluster showing Friday. If Trice is out for the foreseeable future, this position group has the same number of questions and fewer viable answers.
Of course, the Falcons didn't play several important pieces to their front seven, including all three prominent linebackers -- Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen -- and defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata.
Further, Atlanta didn't throw any nuanced pressure packages at Miami like it did during joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday, when the pass rush appeared competent.
And so, while the numbers from Friday night aren't pretty, they shouldn't take away from an otherwise steady week in South Beach.
Morris Names Riser
Asked if there were any surprises Friday night, Morris said it's difficult to be surprised because he sees the players each day -- but he praised linebacker Donavan Mutin, who recorded tackles, including a team-best five solo stops.
"Mutin and those guys did a nice job of going out and really playing and playing physical, making some nice plays on defense and really stepping up a couple times there and giving us a chance to win the football game," Morris said. "Mutin went out and played really well for us."
The 6-foot, 227-pound Mutin spent the second half of last season on Atlanta's practice squad and figures to be in consideration for a return to the unit this year.
What's Next?
After flying back to Atlanta on Saturday, the Falcons will get the weekend off before returning to practice at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Flowery Branch.
The Dirty Birds will also practice Wednesday and Thursday before flying to Baltimore for their second preseason game at noon Saturday against the Ravens.