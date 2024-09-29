Falcons Defense 'Bows the F*** Up', Drives Win Over Saints
ATLANTA -- Through two drives in Sunday's 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' defense appeared lost.
New Orleans' offense was rolling. It put together drives of nine plays for 70 yards and 11 plays for 53 yards, capping off both with touchdowns. The Saints had 10 first downs in 20 total plays. Taysom Hill, the Saints' versatile offensive weapon, scored twice in six touches.
The Falcons had no answers. Suddenly, as Saints quarterback Derek Carr fired a screen pass to his left to receiver Chris Olave, Atlanta had all it needed.
Carr's pass was deflected by outside linebacker Matthew Judon and redirected into the air, falling into the waiting arms of inside linebacker Troy Andersen. A foot race ensued between Andersen and Carr. The result was never in doubt to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
"Ain't nobody catching Troy Andersen," Jarrett said postgame. "That boy can run."
Jarrett was right, and 47 yards later, Andersen was in the endzone with a pick-six, the first defensive touchdown of his NFL career. He finished the game with a career-high 16 tackles.
In the two drives that followed, New Orleans pushed toward midfield but was forced to punt. The Falcons' defense pitched three consecutive scoreless drives -- while adding a score of its own.
What prompted the drastic difference? Cornerback Mike Hughes said there weren't many adjustments. Instead, the Falcons simply started playing their brand of defense.
"Just following the game plan a little better is what I would say," Hughes said. "Overall, just doing what we came here to do, better. I think it worked out for us."
Safety Richie Grant cited trust in one another and in defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake's play calls, which helped the defense play to the fast, free and physical mantra Lake has stressed since arriving in the spring.
Still, when Atlanta entered the locker room with a 17-14 halftime advantage, the defense gathered. Despite the unit's strong finish, it was displeased with the overall performance.
"Pretty much the message was just like, 'Bow the f--- up,'" Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison told Falcons on SI postgame. "We came in and we were like, 'We've got to bow up,' and we did."
The Saints' offense was statistically productive, but ultimately not enough. New Orleans compiled 187 net yards in the second half, eight more yards than it had the first half, and went 5-of-8 on third down.
But New Orleans struggled to finish drives. Over their final seven series, the Saints scored just 10 points. They picked up first downs each possession, but only one ended with a touchdown.
Perhaps nothing better summarized the second half than New Orleans' third -- and best -- drive, which lasted over six minutes. The 12-play, 58-yard series ended with a turnover on downs inside of four minutes to play.
Atlanta's defense, as Harrison said, rose to the occasion when it mattered.
"We know on our D-line, our outside linebackers, the whole defense -- we know what we're capable of, and we weren't really playing to that in the beginning," Harrison said. "So, once we started playing to our ability, the results kind of flipped."
To Atlanta's benefit in the second half was the absence of Hill, who was ruled out with an abdominal injury. He finished the day with six carries for 24 yards and a pair of scores along with a 4th and 1 conversion.
Hughes said there was no surprise about how the Saints utilized Hill, long a thorn in Atlanta's side.
"We've seen what he's done over the past few years," Hughes said. "They kind of move him around everywhere. We knew what to expect with him getting plays and them setting up specific plays for him -- we knew what we were getting ourselves into."
Without the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill, New Orleans' rushing attack suffered. The Saints mustered just 22 yards on 12 attempts, an average of 1.8 yards per rush. Running back Alvin Kamara had 10 carries for 22 yards, while Carr was stopped on a pair of quarterback sneaks.
Kamara added a one-yard score that ultimately gave New Orleans the lead with one minute remaining, which, in the moment, appeared to override much of Atlanta's defensive revitalization.
But the Falcons' offense, with the help of a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty from Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo, did enough in the closing seconds to set up kicker Younghoe Koo's game-winning 58-yard field goal.
Atlanta didn't score an offensive touchdown. The Falcons notched 26 points through four field goals, Andersen's defensive touchdown and gunner KhaDarel Hodge's special teams score.
It was, as Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after the game, a complete team effort -- and for the Falcons' defense, that effort included a continuation of what it's done all year: Make enough plays down the stretch to win, even if the end result doesn't always reflect it.
On Sunday, it did.
"We’re a tight knit group," Hughes said. "I think it’s safe to say that we’re a bend but don’t break type of group. When things go bad, we all try to lean on each other. Just counting on your men next to us to do their job and vice versa.
"We all trust each other, [are] playing with confidence and just flying around having fun."
Atlanta (2-2) has a quick turnaround, as it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.