Watch: Falcons Get Pick-Six, Take Lead Over Derek Carr, Saints
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons trailed the New Orleans Saints 14-10 midway through the second quarter when Saints quarterback Derek Carr turned left to throw a screen pass to receiver Chris Olave.
But Carr's pass never made it to Olave.
Falcons outside linebacker Matthew Judon deflected the pass, which floated in the air and back toward Carr, but it crossed the line of scrimmage -- and into the waiting hands of Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen.
After securing the catch, Andersen had to beat Carr in a foot race -- and for Andersen, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine two and a half years ago, the task proved simple enough.
Here's a look at Andersen's 47-yard pick-six ...
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo nailed the extra point, giving Atlanta a 17-14 lead over New Orleans. Andersen's play marked the Falcons' second touchdown of the game, but neither were scored by the team's offense.
Atlanta's first trip to the endzone came courtesy of its special teams unit, as gunner KhaDarel Hodge pounced on a muffed punt from Saints returner Rashid Shaheed after the ball trickled past the goal line.
The Falcons' defense struggled early, allowing touchdowns on each of the Saints' first two drives. And while New Orleans neared midfield before Andersen's pick-six, the play gave Atlanta an important momentum turn.
Led by Andersen dropping running back Alvin Kamara for a two-yard loss, the Falcons forced the Saints to punt from midfield on the ensuing drive.
Thus, for Andersen, who's taken on a bigger role following linebacker Nate Landman's quad and calf injuries, Sunday's game is off to a productive start.