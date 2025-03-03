Falcons Will be 'Fairly Aggressive' Addressing Defense in Offseason
The Atlanta Falcons' decision to bring only defensive assistants to the 2025 NFL combine and interview strictly defensive prospects wasn't for show.
Atlanta, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, is expected to be "fairly aggressive" adding players to its defense in both free agency and the 2025 NFL draft.
Graziano added the Falcons are "likely to use most, if not all," of their early draft picks -- they have selections in the first, second and fourth round along with two in the seventh -- on defensive upgrades, and they have at least "some interest" in trading back from the No. 15 overall pick to add more selections.
The report mirrors what Atlanta's shown as an organization this offseason.
In his end-of-season press conference Jan. 9, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot acknowledged a trade-down is possible for Atlanta, which has only five draft picks and is $5.3 million over budget, according to OverTheCap.
"We can pick up some draft picks," Fontenot said. "We're picking at 15, so obviously we can move down and pick up more capital in the first or the second round, wherever that is. We'll have those discussions and determine."
The Falcons, who fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake on Jan. 11 and hired Jeff Ulbrich as his replacement one week later, finished the season No. 31 in sacks with 31, No. 15 in run defense (120.6 yards allowed per game), No. 22 in pass defense (224.5 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 23 in scoring (24.9 points per game).
While Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he hadn't taken a deep dive into the draft class when speaking with reporters Feb. 25 before the combine, Fontenot has -- and he's fond of the options Atlanta has regardless of where it's picking.
"Super deep on the defense," Fontenot said. "This is loaded defensively. When I say best player available for us, we're talking about not reaching for needs, not reaching for -- you want to take impact players off the board, and so you want to make sure you do that.
"But very, very excited about this year's draft, and what we'll be able to do at 15 or whatever pick that is."
The 2025 NFL draft takes place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.