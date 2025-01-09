Falcons GM Opens Door for NFL Draft Trade
The Atlanta Falcons have a dilemma.
After starting 6-3, Atlanta finished this season with an 8-9 record, securing its seventh consecutive season with a losing mark and no playoff appearance.
And the Falcons, at least currently, don't have too many resources at their disposal to make things better. Atlanta ranks No. 27 in the league in salary cap with $3.96 million, according to OverTheCap.
The Falcons' 2025 NFL Draft outlook isn't much better. Atlanta, as a result of trades and a tampering penalty, has only four draft picks -- for now.
But Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said during his end-of-season press conference Thursday that Atlanta, which currently owns the No. 15 pick in the first round, has avenues to adding more selections.
"We can pick up some draft picks," Fontenot said. "We're picking at 15, so obviously we can move down and pick up more capital in the first or the second round, wherever that is. We'll have those discussions and determine."
In addition to No. 15, Atlanta currently has selections at No. 46 overall (second round), No. 117 (fourth round) and No. 238 (seventh round).
During Fontenot's four years of leading Atlanta's draft day operation, the Falcons have yet to make a first-round trade. They chose tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall in 2021 before taking receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in each of the past three respective drafts.
Atlanta's 2024 draft class, an eight-man roster, started only three games this year -- all of which came from Penix in the final three weeks of the regular season.
Fontenot has enjoyed considerable success with his first-round picks and has hit on a few Day 3 picks, including starting center Drew Dalman and complementary running back Tyler Allgeier, but he acknowledged Atlanta needs better production from its draft picks considering the team's 29-39 record during his tenure.
"We haven't won enough," Fontenot said. "So, if you haven't won enough games, then I would say we have to look at everything we're doing, whether it's the draft, free agency -- everything we're doing is not good enough if we haven't won enough. Now, I have a lot of confidence in our process.
"We assess everything as we go. We assess every single move. And we adjust the process as we need to."
Fontenot added he has confidence in assistant general manager Kyle Smith, director of college scouting Tokunbo "Tumbo" Abanikanda and the team's coaching staff and analytics department.
Still, the Falcons will be reflective and dig into their draft process with hopes of generating better decisions as the last two classes have netted only three full-time starters.
"We just have to make sure we're effective, whether it's the draft, free agency, extensions," Fontenot said. "Everything we're doing, we have to be effective with each one of those moves so we can put this team in position to win."
And when the draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wis., being effective may entail moving down from the 15th pick.